Digital cloud-based banking for small businesses in southern Italy

Summary sheet
The EIB loan to Illimity will finance green transition projects of Italian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in eligible sectors.
The aim is to finance the working capital and investment needs of eligible SMEs in Italy. At least 30% of the loan will be allocated to SMEs located in the Southern Italian Regions (as EU Cohesion cross-cutting objective) and 20% of the facility to climate action and environmental sustainability projects.
Through this operation, additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments and short-term liquidity needs of Italian SMEs to weather post Covid19 recovery but also to cope with a new macroeconomic scenario of surge in energy price and higher inflation due to the impact of Ukrainian war. Moreover, the EIB's funding will contribute to support Italian SMEs in their green transition and will be critical for SMEs in Cohesion Regions particularly.
The facility addresses an important market failure that is SMEs' access to finance, which is driven by asymmetric information and which, despite improvement in recent years, still lags behind. This has become even more important in the context of the economic downturn caused by the War in Ukraine.
Through this operation, additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments thanks to the availability of long-term financing and of overall lower financing costs and will send a positive signal to the market regarding their financial soundness and credit worthiness.
The proposed loan is fully consistent with the EU objectives and responds to the definition of SME financing as a strategic priority objective of the Bank. The operation will also support the EU's and the Bank's priority objectives in the climate and energy sector and the EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives through the development of renewable energy (solar PV), energy efficiency, clean transportation (EV vehicles and charging infrastructure) and sustainable water and waste management projects promoted by SMEs and midcaps in several industries. It will also contribute to Italy's 2030 decarbonisation targets of the 2030 NECP.
The main Climate action element of the operation, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, reduces negative carbon and air pollution externalities and increases comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.
Overall, the projects are expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided carbon emissions and employment creation. Moreover, the projects will be supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the FI.
The operation is therefore also eligible under Article 309 (a) projects for developing less-developed regions (over 50%).
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Inside the project
How and Why
Tapping the potential of small businesses
Why
- Overcome the constraints of traditional corporate banks
- Help solve day-to-day hurdles that small entrepreneurs face
- Support small businesses in the south of Italy and companies fighting climate change.
How
- A digital banking platform including services like account opening, streamlined loan applications, simplified customer signing processes, efficient cash account management
- Companies have a comprehensive view of all their assets and can access their financial metrics in a seconds
- Small businesses are able to focus on important business tasks, rather than on time-consuming banking processes.
Play video
3:30
The European Investment Bank has been a catalyst for our funding
