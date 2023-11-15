Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ILLIMITY SUSTAINABLE LOAN FOR SMES

Digital cloud-based banking for small businesses in southern Italy

Italy’s first fully digital, cloud-based bank finances the Mezzogiorno - particularly businesses with a focus on climate action

Status
First signature
Amount
Countries
Sector(s)
See more

Summary sheet

Release date
9 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2022
20220327
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ILLIMITY SUSTAINABLE LOAN FOR SMES
ILLIMITY BANK SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The EIB loan to Illimity will finance green transition projects of Italian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in eligible sectors.

The aim is to finance the working capital and investment needs of eligible SMEs in Italy. At least 30% of the loan will be allocated to SMEs located in the Southern Italian Regions (as EU Cohesion cross-cutting objective) and 20% of the facility to climate action and environmental sustainability projects.

Additionality and Impact

Through this operation, additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments and short-term liquidity needs of Italian SMEs to weather post Covid19 recovery but also to cope with a new macroeconomic scenario of surge in energy price and higher inflation due to the impact of Ukrainian war. Moreover, the EIB's funding will contribute to support Italian SMEs in their green transition and will be critical for SMEs in Cohesion Regions particularly.


The facility addresses an important market failure that is SMEs' access to finance, which is driven by asymmetric information and which, despite improvement in recent years, still lags behind. This has become even more important in the context of the economic downturn caused by the War in Ukraine.


Through this operation, additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments thanks to the availability of long-term financing and of overall lower financing costs and will send a positive signal to the market regarding their financial soundness and credit worthiness.


The proposed loan is fully consistent with the EU objectives and responds to the definition of SME financing as a strategic priority objective of the Bank. The operation will also support the EU's and the Bank's priority objectives in the climate and energy sector and the EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives through the development of renewable energy (solar PV), energy efficiency, clean transportation (EV vehicles and charging infrastructure) and sustainable water and waste management projects promoted by SMEs and midcaps in several industries. It will also contribute to Italy's 2030 decarbonisation targets of the 2030 NECP.


The main Climate action element of the operation, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, reduces negative carbon and air pollution externalities and increases comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.


Overall, the projects are expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided carbon emissions and employment creation. Moreover, the projects will be supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the FI.


The operation is therefore also eligible under Article 309 (a) projects for developing less-developed regions (over 50%).


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Inside the project

How and Why

Tapping the potential of small businesses

Why

  • Overcome the constraints of traditional corporate banks
  • Help solve day-to-day hurdles that small entrepreneurs face
  • Support small businesses in the south of Italy and companies fighting climate change.

How

  • A digital banking platform including services like account opening, streamlined loan applications, simplified customer signing processes, efficient cash account management
  • Companies have a comprehensive view of all their assets and can access their financial metrics in a seconds
  • Small businesses are able to focus on important business tasks, rather than on time-consuming banking processes.

Sectors & Countries

Italy Italy

Impact

A fully digital, cloud-based platform

  • B-ilty platform can quickly analyse dozens of indicators, providing clear credit answers to small entrepreneurs
  • Within a few days, a company knows whether it’s entitled to get a loan or not, and why
  • Within three or four weeks, a company can use the bank account that it opened in 30 minutes.
  • 30% of the loan will benefit small companies in EU cohesion regions (in particular Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia, Abruzzo, Umbria and Marche)
  • 20% of the funds will be dedicated to investments by small businesses that produce green energy, reduce greenhouse gases emissions, and improve energy efficiency.

30

minutes

for B-ilty to open a bank account for a company. Traditional banks take 30 days.

Play video

3:30

custom-preview

Story

A big push forward for illimity

Amiran Tsintsadze is a Georgian entrepreneur who has lived in Rome and Milan since he was a child. He is head of digital lending and product management at illimity, Italy’s first fully digital and cloud-based bank.

Roberto Stasi is a loan officer at the European Investment Bank. In 2021 Stasi and Tsintsadze worked on a deal proving over €1 billion for liquidity needs of Italian small businesses under a programme designed to counter the economic impact of COVID-19. 

In 2022 they worked together again to finance small businesses in the Mezzogiorno – particularly those with a focus on climate action. The €100 million loan from the European Investment Bank has been a big push forward for illimity.

Roberto Stasi (EIB) and Amiran Tsintsadze (Illimity)
We like doing nice, good things and doing them fast
Corrado Passera

founder & CEO, illimity

The European Investment Bank has been a catalyst for our funding
Amiran Tsintsadze

head of digital lending, product and management, illimity

15 November 2023

Digital banking in southern Italy

Italy’s first fully digital, cloud-based bank finances small businesses in the Mezzogiorno – particularly those with a focus on climate action
SMEs Banking Italy European Union Climate and environment
21 December 2023

The invisible made visible

A German health tech startup is using artificial intelligence to reduce time spent on medical reports, digitalise healthcare and improve patient care.
Venture capital & equity Venture capital Health and life sciences Digital and telecoms Venture debt Covid-19 InvestEU Artificial intelligence Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
26 April 2023

Driving Croatian growth

Small businesses power the Croatian economy. But they struggle to access finance. Here’s how three European guarantees are changing that.
SMEs Health and life sciences Covid-19 InvestEU Croatia European Union Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
13 June 2018

Stories of hope in the Mezzogiorno

An innovative investment tool helps the economy and the people of southern Italy.
Infrastructure Italy European Union Innovation Infrastructure Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development
