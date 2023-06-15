The construction sector is particularly challenging for female workers due to long working hours and physically demanding conditions. With over 150 employees, the Belgrade company RAS Inžinjering is looking to address these issues with its inclusivity practices.

In the past, the company has traditionally employed women in its administration, bookkeeping, and financial departments, as well as for warehouse and human resources operations. They primarily held office positions.

However, over the last five years ago, the company began hiring female construction engineers and introduced a balanced ratio of men and women, when bringing on new engineers.

The construction sector is also unique for its highly flexible payment-due dates, often extending up to four months. Additionally, the prices of construction materials can fluctuate significantly in the market, impacting the cost of projects that may take two to three years to complete. Without access to bank credit lines or sufficient internal resources, a company may struggle to complete a project.