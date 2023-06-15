“We undertook an in-depth social analysis to develop criteria that reflect the context of Serbia and that seek to benefit those segments of the population who traditionally face additional barriers to accessing the labour market”
The project consists of a loan facility with UniCredit Bank Srbija A.D. focused on supporting local businesses who commit to generate greater socio-economic impact and sustainable growth in Serbia.
The project supports SMEs and mid-caps who commit to generate positive socio-economic impact and contribute towards strengthening economic resilience and sustainable growth in Serbia. The operation aims to enhance the prospects of more resilient and inclusive growth, by creating sustainable employment opportunities and encouraging social inclusion, particularly for young people and women. An improved economic resilience of Serbia would make both the local and hosted communities less vulnerable to shocks and crises as well as address some of the potential drivers of immigration.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Affordable financing for socially responsible companies
Why
- Credit line that supports inclusive employment of women, youth, old, disabled and displaced
- Creating new job opportunities for vulnerable people
- Equal access to jobs on the Western Balkan markets
How
- Favourable access to financing to promote company business plans, while encouraging introduction of inclusive employment strategies
- Financial incentives for companies that manage to create new opportunities especially for vulnerable groups which are enabled through a €4 million investment grant from the Economic Resilience Initiative Fund
“Our Impact Finance Facility rewards small and medium-sized enterprises for their support to economically disadvantaged segments of the population.”
