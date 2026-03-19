Venture capital + long-term backing

When Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures led a €7 million investment round in a Croatian company that provides cybersecurity for AI chatbots, it represented another great step into deep-tech innovation for the Bulgarian venture capital market. The €74 million fund’s backing for SplxAI in 2025 was the latest chapter in a 14-year story that has seen Bulgaria go from a seed-funding desert to a Balkan hub for seed and growth financing.

The transformation started with a call for proposals for venture capital funds from the European Investment Fund, which had some money left from Bulgaria’s allocation under the JEREMIE (Joint European Resources for Micro to Medium Enterprises) initiative, a programme backed by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank Group. The €21 million in JEREMIE financing was split between LAUNCHub, which took €9 million, and Eleven, with €12 million.

Both Eleven and LAUNCHub have since raised new VC funds, still with the backing of the European Investment Fund. The EIF approved a further commitment to both managers’ latest funds in September 2025. But the biggest outcome has been Sofia’s assumption of the role of one of the VC capitals of Southeastern Europe.

“This has been important for the whole region,” says Todor Breshkov, a LAUNCHub founding partner. “Today the region resembles the biggest European markets, with tickets that go up to €5 million.”