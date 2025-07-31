Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
About

The Economic Resilience Initiative Fund (ERI) Fund aims to support resilient and inclusive growth in Europe’s Southern Neighbourhood and the Western Balkans. Donor contributions help unlock investments that can create new opportunities in the regions, especially for vulnerable groups, including young people and women. The ERI Fund presents an opportunity for Donors, in particular EU Member States, to leverage the full range of instruments, networks and expertise at the EIB’s disposal to maximise the development impact of our collective finance in the affected regions and to work towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The ERI Fund was established under the EIB-managed Partnerships Platform for Funds.

At a glance

ERI Fund contributors are making a difference to projects in the EU's Southern Neighbourhood and the Western Balkans.

Donor funds committed

Donor financing approved

Operations

Total investments supported

Our donors

Pledges to the ERI Fund have been made by 9 donors:

Expected impact

Over 70 000 jobs sustained and over 30 000 loans made in favour of micro and small businesses

Better sanitation services for 740 000 people and safe drinking water for 465 000 people

65,000 people benefitting from improved urban infrastructure and services

In focus

EU social finance boosts jobs for vulnerable people in Serbia

Finding a job is never without its difficulties, but some people encounter additional barriers when trying to access employment or financial resources.

The European Investment Bank, the European Union’s financing arm, worked with UniCredit Bank Serbia to understand these barriers, leadership opportunities and access to finance – and to develop solutions.

As a result, in 2020, the EIB launched an innovative €30 million social impact financing scheme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Serbia that support and promote the employment, entrepreneurship and leadership of women, young people, and vulnerable social groups.

Read the full story  
United Nations

Sustainable Development Goals

Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.

Economic Resilience Initiative

The ERI Fund was created as part of the Economic Resilience Initiative, which was requested by the 28 EU Member States in 2016 as part of the joined-up response by the EU to the challenges posed by forced displacement and migration resulting from the war in Syria.

ERI’s ambition was to support public and private investment with high social and economic returns in order to help tackle the numerous challenges in Europe’s Southern Neighbourhood and the Western Balkans. ERI focused on long-term, sustainable solutions that are crucial for stable development in countries that are prone to shocks.

The ERI Fund remains open and active and Donor contributions are important to support the Economic Resilience of its beneficiary countries.

Donor-funded instrument

ERI Fund donor contributions provide additional support to ERI operations in the form of investment grants or through financial instruments. These are used to provide concessional financing to facilitate investment in vital infrastructure and support higher risk or lower financial return investments with the potential to achieve enhanced social and economic impact.

Find out more  

Geographical scope

Countries eligible for ERI Fund funding:

﻿* The EIB will start operating in Libya once it has signed a Framework Agreement with the country. Following EU sanctions in November 2011, the EIB suspended all loan disbursements and technical advisory contracts for projects in Syria.

﻿** This designation shall not be construed as recognition of a State of Palestine and is without prejudice to the individual positions of the Member States on this issue.

*** This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence. Hereafter referred to as Kosovo.

Key publications

31 July 2025

Trust funds in action

This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
31 July 2025

ERI Fund overview

This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.

Highlighted stories

    22 October 2024

    A facility for fairness

    Innovative credit for SMEs backs jobs for women, youth and other vulnerable social groups in the Serbia

    Institutional Social sustainability SMEs Partners Economic resilience Diversity and gender Migration Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
  • 24 November 2020

    Serbian schools prepare for the digital age

    For Serbia digital education transforms its schools to make the country more economically resilient—and to face future pandemics like COVID-19

    Institutional Partners Economic resilience Migration Education and training Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 24 June 2020

    EIB and UniCredit Bank virtual signature: supporting SMEs and improving their social impact in Serbia

    The landmark agreements signed with our long standing partner UniCredit Bank this week, supports SMEs and improves their social impact in Serbia. They incentivize action to address gender inequality, youth unemployment and groups often excluded from the labour market. At a time when the whole region, like the EU, is also suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, its a new chapter for the EIB Group in the Western Balkans alongside partners EU Neighbourhood, Enlargement and Serbia to deliver the EU's commitment to inclusion and growth under the Economic Resilience Initiative. This is also the EIB's first impact finance loan for the private sector outside the EU. Watch the virtual signature event video, with EIB President Hoyer, UniCredit Group CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, UniCreditBank Serbia CEO Feza Tan and Dario Scannapieco EIB VP for the Western Balkans.

    Institutional SMEs Partners Economic resilience Management committee Migration Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
  • 12 April 2019

    Tirana’s old neighbourhood gets a new life

    The EU bank supports urban development in Albania’s capital for the first time with its Economic Resilience Initiative

    Urban agenda Infrastructure Urban development Institutional Partners Economic resilience Western Balkans Migration Albania EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Infrastructure Social infrastructure
  • 9 July 2018

    The EIB in the Western Balkans

    The EIB steers the Western Balkans towards the EU

    Venture capital & equity Start-ups Infrastructure Flood protection Venture capital Water Institutional SMEs Environment Railways Transport Partners Economic resilience Water, wastewater management Roads Western Balkans Migration Innovation SMEs Climate Infrastructure Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 6 June 2018

    Lebanon industrial zones help economic growth while countering refugee crisis

    Lebanon industrial zones showcase EU Economic Resilience Initiative fight against migration crises

    Infrastructure Institutional Social sustainability SMEs Transport Partners Economic resilience Diversity and gender Refugees Migration Lebanon Morocco Southern Neighbourhood SMEs Infrastructure Social infrastructure
  • 29 May 2018

    On the road in Kosovo

    EU-Kosovo investment gets a boost from an EIB loan to a vital motorway

    Infrastructure Institutional Transport Partners Economic resilience Roads Western Balkans Management committee Migration Kosovo* EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Infrastructure Global development Social infrastructure
  • 17 May 2018

    A flood of investment for Bosnia and Herzegovina

    After the devastation of 2014, Bosnia and Herzegovina flood protection gets an upgrade.

    Infrastructure Flood protection Institutional Environment Partners Economic resilience Western Balkans Migration Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate Infrastructure Global development Climate and environment
  • 15 May 2018

    After 50 years, a new hospital for Niš

    Nis Clinical Centre stalled for a half century, until EIB financing helped build Serbia’s most modern clinical centre.

    Venture capital & equity Infrastructure Venture capital Institutional SMEs Health and life sciences Partners Economic resilience Western Balkans Migration Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Infrastructure Global development Social infrastructure
  • 26 April 2018

    How to succeed in a family business by really trying

    Two families break out on their own and turn their Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia SMEs into top national brands

    Institutional SMEs Partners Economic resilience Western Balkans Migration North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans SMEs Global development
  • 25 April 2018

    The place to be for Serbia’s innovators

    Belgrade science park brings together young innovators and start-ups with EIB financing

    Venture capital & equity Start-ups Infrastructure Venture capital Institutional Partners Economic resilience Western Balkans Migration Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Innovation Infrastructure Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development
  • 18 April 2018

    One of Europe’s most beautiful railways recaptures past glory

    The Montenegro railway upgrade is the first in 40 years

    Infrastructure Institutional Railways Transport Partners Economic resilience Western Balkans Migration Montenegro EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Infrastructure Global development Social infrastructure

Stay up to date

