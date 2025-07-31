Economic Resilience Initiative Fund

Economic Resilience Initiative

The ERI Fund was created as part of the Economic Resilience Initiative, which was requested by the 28 EU Member States in 2016 as part of the joined-up response by the EU to the challenges posed by forced displacement and migration resulting from the war in Syria.

ERI’s ambition was to support public and private investment with high social and economic returns in order to help tackle the numerous challenges in Europe’s Southern Neighbourhood and the Western Balkans. ERI focused on long-term, sustainable solutions that are crucial for stable development in countries that are prone to shocks.

The ERI Fund remains open and active and Donor contributions are important to support the Economic Resilience of its beneficiary countries.