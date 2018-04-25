“Two years later, you could find our solar charging benches in cities spread across five countries”, says Bojana Borković, one of the founders. It took a lot longer to find a suitable headquarters.

In October 2015, Strawberry Energy finally found its home when the Science Technology Park opened in the Zvezdara forest in the country’s capital, Belgrade. The aim: to foster collaboration among innovative, new companies. “There is a feeling of community,” says Borkovic. “We have an opportunity to collaborate with people from different companies, attend educational seminars and conferences in the park for free and, most importantly, meet potential clients.”

“The park has become a place to be,” she adds.

The science park concept

Science parks, which first popped up in 1950s America, are strategically planned work environments. They’re usually found close to universities and government or private research bodies, so people and start-up companies can share knowledge and develop new ideas.