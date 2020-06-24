EIB and UniCredit Bank virtual signature: supporting SMEs and improving their social impact in Serbia

The landmark agreements signed with our long standing partner UniCredit Bank this week, supports SMEs and improves their social impact in Serbia. They incentivize action to address gender inequality, youth unemployment and groups often excluded from the labour market. At a time when the whole region, like the EU, is also suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, its a new chapter for the EIB Group in the Western Balkans alongside partners EU Neighbourhood, Enlargement and Serbia to deliver the EU's commitment to inclusion and growth under the Economic Resilience Initiative. This is also the EIB's first impact finance loan for the private sector outside the EU.

Watch the virtual signature event video, with EIB President Hoyer, UniCredit Group CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, UniCreditBank Serbia CEO Feza Tan and Dario Scannapieco EIB VP for the Western Balkans.

