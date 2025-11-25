Nadia Calviño featured on 'Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan'

Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan is a critically acclaimed educational documentary TV series dedicated to highlighting some of the most critical stories that affect the way consumers live across the planet. Empowered airs on public television stations across the United States with shorter segments also featured on major news and lifestyle channels.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño was invited as a guest with 2X Global CEO Jessica Espinoza for the latest season of the series “Beyond the Bottom Line: Investing for Impact,” exploring how investment can be leveraged for positive impact. In this segment they discuss how our organisations work together and in the wider finance ecosystem to mobilise capital at scale for the economic empowerment of women and girls globally.