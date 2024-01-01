Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Nadia Calviño

President of the EIB Group

  Curriculum Vitae and areas of oversight

  Photo gallery

  Video gallery

President Nadia Calviño is a Spanish economist and lawyer with a 30+ year career in public policy, economics and finance. She has held several prominent positions within the Spanish government and the European Commission.

Ms. Calviño served as First Vice-President of Spain and Minister of Economy, Trade and Enterprise until December 2023. Prior to that role, she held various positions, including Second Vice-President and Minister for Economy and Digitalization (March-July 2021), Third Vice-President and Minister for Economy and Digitalization (2020-2021) and Minister for Economy and Business (2018-2020).

Additionally, she chaired the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) of the International Monetary Fund from 2022 to 2023.

Before joining the Spanish government, Ms. Calviño worked for 12 years at the European Commission, first as Deputy Director General for Competition and Financial Services, and later as Director General responsible for the EU Budget.

Her earlier career in Spain encompassed different roles as a civil servant at the Ministry for Economy, focusing on areas such as macroeconomic analysis, economic policy, foreign trade and competition law.

In addition to her public service, Ms. Calviño lectured at the Faculty of Economics of the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and has authored numerous articles in her areas of expertise.

Her expertise and international leadership have garnered recognition through several prestigious awards, including the US Foreign Policy Association Medal, the Women and Technology Award, and the Master of Digital Award.

Ms. Calviño holds a degree in economics from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a degree in law from the Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia.

Latest speeches and videos

25 July 2025

One Week, One Minute: New projects in Ireland, Spain and Italy

Get the latest updates from the EIB Group.
Management committee Nadia Calviño
4 July 2025

President Calviño: Shaping the future together

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño delivered the graduation speech at the European School in Luxembourg.
Interviews Management committee Nadia Calviño European Union
27 June 2025

Roundtable on Investing in Europe's Clean Future

President Nadia Calviño and Commission Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera hosted a roundtable on Investing in Europe’s Clean Future in Brussels with key financial and industrial stakeholders on mobilising private investments for a resilient, decarbonised European industry.
Interviews Institutional European Commission Partners Management committee Nadia Calviño Digitalisation and technological innovation Energy
In the media

02 July 2025 | Global water intelligence
A shared vision for water in Europe’s new political reality

Unpacking the European Commission’s Water Resilience Strategy and the EIB’s new Water Resilience Programme.

12 June 2025 | Börsen-Zeitung
Brisk demand for European bonds

Europe is seen as a very attractive safe asset right now.

22 May 2025 | Op-ed
Health partnerships are key
Global public health depends on all countries having the resources they need to identify new disease outbreaks and respond quickly
17 May 2025 | Corriere della Sera
Europe must matter in the new order

Under TechEU, we will invest €70 billion for technological innovation.

16 May 2025 | Handelsblatt
EIB Group to provide €70 billion for tech firms and innovators
President Calviño explains how Europe can benefit from the Trump chaos, with the tech sector set to receive a massive financial boost.
11 April 2025 | TVN24 BIS
We must build on our strength
The EIB plays its part in stepping up support to Europe's defence capabilities.
21 March 2025 | France 24
Malheureusement, nous devons renforcer la défense européenne
Nadia Calviño explique le rôle majeur de la BEI pour la défense européenne, l'aide à l'Ukraine et la transition énergétique
16 March 2025 | El Periódico
It is important to be clear that our security does not only depend on the defense industry
President Calviño points out that every euro invested by the EIB contributes to Europe's security.
10 March 2025 | RaiNews
EIB aims to finance military projects

With the reform requested from governments, the EIB will be able to finance European rearmament, beyond the ceiling of €8 billion.

08 March 2025 | Op-ed
Closing the gender gap
Why financing equality pays off
06 March 2025 | SKY Italia
EIB is a key instrument to support the capital markets union
Ideas, technologies, and businesses developed in the EU should stay and flourish within Europe
04 March 2025 | RTL Lëtzebuerg
EIB wants to increase limits for defence financing
€800 billion to be unblocked for defense next year.
19 February 2025 | Süddeutsche Zeitung
Europe's future, the shifting transatlantic relationship
President Calviño on Trump’s unilateral approach to Ukraine, J.D. Vance’s appearance in Munich, and the question of what Europe must do now to defend a rules-based world order.
10 February 2025 | Euronews
EIB announces approximately €1 billion for Ukraine's development
EIB and Ukraine had signed agreements to mobilise around €1 billion in investment in the public sector and in the private sector.
06 February 2025 | Le Grand Continent
A Conversation With Nadia Calviño
President Trump is pitching a Golden Era for America while the zeitgeist in Europe is one of decline and loss of competitiveness.
2024

Official portraits

Nadia Calviño's first official photoshoot as President of the EIB
EIB President Nadia Calviño
Nadia Calviño's first official photoshoot as President of the EIB
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
Nadia Calviño's first official photoshoot as President of the EIB
EIB President Nadia Calviño
Nadia Calviño's first official photoshoot as President of the EIB
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
Nadia Calviño's first official photoshoot as President of the EIB
EIB President Nadia Calviño
Nadia Calviño's first official photoshoot as President of the EIB
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
Nadia Calviño's first official photoshoot as President of the EIB
EIB President Nadia Calviño
Nadia Calviño's first official photoshoot as President of the EIB
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
Nadia Calviño's first official photoshoot as President of the EIB
EIB President Nadia Calviño
Nadia Calviño's first official photoshoot as President of the EIB
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
President Calviño portraits
President Calviño portraits
President Calviño portraits
Photographer: Liam MCEVOY
©EIB
Download original
President Calviño portraits
President Calviño portraits
President Calviño portraits
Photographer: Liam MCEVOY
©EIB
Download original
President Calviño portraits
President Calviño portraits
President Calviño portraits
Photographer: Liam MCEVOY
©EIB
Download original

