President Nadia Calviño is a Spanish economist and lawyer with a 30+ year career in public policy, economics and finance. She has held several prominent positions within the Spanish government and the European Commission.

Ms. Calviño served as First Vice-President of Spain and Minister of Economy, Trade and Enterprise until December 2023. Prior to that role, she held various positions, including Second Vice-President and Minister for Economy and Digitalization (March-July 2021), Third Vice-President and Minister for Economy and Digitalization (2020-2021) and Minister for Economy and Business (2018-2020).

Additionally, she chaired the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) of the International Monetary Fund from 2022 to 2023.

Before joining the Spanish government, Ms. Calviño worked for 12 years at the European Commission, first as Deputy Director General for Competition and Financial Services, and later as Director General responsible for the EU Budget. Her earlier career in Spain encompassed different roles as a civil servant at the Ministry for Economy, focusing on areas such as macroeconomic analysis, economic policy, foreign trade and competition law. In addition to her public service, Ms. Calviño lectured at the Faculty of Economics of the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and has authored numerous articles in her areas of expertise. Her expertise and international leadership have garnered recognition through several prestigious awards, including the US Foreign Policy Association Medal, the Women and Technology Award, and the Master of Digital Award. Ms. Calviño holds a degree in economics from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a degree in law from the Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia.

