President Calviño ranked among most powerful people in Europe by POLITICO

Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), was named among Europe’s top “doers” by POLITICO on 10 December 2024, as part of the publication’s annual ranking of the 28 most powerful people on the continent.

The POLITICO28 list, which also featured European Commission Presdent Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, is divided into three categories — doers, disrupters and dreamers — each representing a different type of power.

POLITICO recognised Calviño for tackling Europe’s biggest challenges, including making security and defence a core strategic priority, and consolidating the European Investment Bank’s role as the climate bank.

“At a moment when few are keen to open their coffers, Calviño can be counted on to allocate the money needed to keep the EU’s roof from caving in,” the publication writes.

Speaking to POLITICO senior reporter Aitor Hernández-Morales at the event, Calviño underlined the European Investment Bank Group’s role in supporting EU policies by working closely with member states, the European Parliament and the new European Commission that took up office last week.

"It's very cold out there these days when you look around at the changes that are taking place in the global order. So, we Europeans need to stick together, keep the course," Calviño said. "We need to work hard to make sure Europe continues to thrive, to deliver on the promise of prosperity for future generations and have a strong voice in the world," she added.

Calviño joined the European Investment Bank as president in January 2024. A Spanish economist and lawyer with more than 30 years’ experience in public policy, economics and finance, Calviño previously served as the first vice-president of Spain and the minister of Economy, Trade and Enterprise.