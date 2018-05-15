When Srbijanka Stojanović started working at a nurse in Serbia’s third-largest city, there were big plans for a new, state-of-the-art hospital in Niš. Construction started in 1970, but after many delays, the project was abandoned for about 30 years.

But this April, Stojanović, who’s now retired, was one of the first patients admitted to the most modern hospital in Serbia, the new Clinical Centre Niš, which opened in December 2017. “I came to the emergency room, where a doctor received me” she says. “They’ve taken such good care of me.”