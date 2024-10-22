Finding a job is never without its difficulties, but some people encounter additional barriers when trying to access employment or financial resources.

The European Investment Bank, the European Union’s financing arm, worked with UniCredit Bank Serbia to understand these barriers, leadership opportunities and access to finance – and to develop solutions.

“We undertook an in-depth social analysis to develop criteria that reflect the context of Serbia and that seek to benefit those segments of the population who traditionally face additional barriers to accessing the labour market,” said Julia Chambers, principal advisor at the European Investment Bank who worked as the social inclusion specialist on the project.

As a result, in 2020, the European Investment Bank launched an innovative €30 million social impact financing scheme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Serbia that support and promote the employment, entrepreneurship and leadership of women, young people, and vulnerable social groups.

The loan includes “a structured performance-based reward mechanism that incentivises and rewards the SMEs that generate positive social impact,” says Ines Hobdari, the loan officer leading the European Investment Bank team that originated and structured the loan.

That is why the credit line is complemented by an investment grant under the Economic Resilience Initiative Fund. It also enables the provision of additional technical assistance to support UniCredit Bank Serbia in implementing these social impact credit lines.

“Our Impact Finance Facility rewards small and medium-sized enterprises for their support to economically disadvantaged segments of the population,” says Michael Steidl, the European Investment Bank’s senior advisor for SME and climate finance.