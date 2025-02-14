The switch to electric vehicles is essential to meet climate goals. But a lack of charging stations makes people reluctant to part with their fossil-fuel cars.

Charge&Go, a charging station company based in Belgrade, has developed an app to improve access to charging points in Serbia, where electric vehicles account for just 0.007% of new car sales.

The company installed the first electric vehicle charging stations in the country in 2017, primarily in the parking lots of companies promoting electric cars and at diplomatic sites. Since then, it has installed over 600 fast- and slow-charging networks in Serbia.

“We now have one of the largest charging networks in the region,” says Tamara Zjačić, deputy director at the company.

Charge&Go, which developed its app in 2021, is based in Science Technology Park Belgrade, an innovation hub that helps tech companies develop products and grow. The park was built using part of a €200 million loan the European Investment Bank signed with Serbia in 2010 to improve research and development in the country. This loan also is helping to build and renovate university classrooms and equipment in Serbia, as well as offering new equipment and housing for young researchers.