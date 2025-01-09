In the tranquil village of Manić on the western slope of Mount Kosmaj, thirteen-year-old Nemanja lives with his chronically ill father, stepmother, and six siblings in a modest family house. A member of the Roma minority, he is deprived of many of the amenities that others take for granted. As he steps onto the school bus for the remote village of Beljina, he speaks of the little things that cheer him up.

"There are nine of us in my home,” he says. “My older sister helps me with my homework, and sometimes my father does too, when he can. I enjoy playing football with my friends and going to school to learn new things."

Yet what truly brings a smile to his face is the dream of becoming a famous actor and starring in action movies. For Nemanja to pursue his dream, he needs internet access to learn the skills required for his future profession. However, he rarely gets to use the family's shared mobile phone at home, and he doesn't have a computer to work on.

The Connected Schools Project changed that. Implemented by the Serbian Government and supported by the European Investment Bank, it brings ultra-fast internet and the accompanying equipment to over 3,800 schools across the country, including Nemanja’s.