In the tranquil village of Manić on the western slope of Mount Kosmaj, thirteen-year-old Nemanja lives with his chronically ill father, stepmother, and six siblings in a modest family house. A member of the Roma minority, he is deprived of many of the amenities that others take for granted. As he steps onto the school bus for the remote village of Beljina, he speaks of the little things that cheer him up.
"There are nine of us in my home,” he says. “My older sister helps me with my homework, and sometimes my father does too, when he can. I enjoy playing football with my friends and going to school to learn new things."
Yet what truly brings a smile to his face is the dream of becoming a famous actor and starring in action movies. For Nemanja to pursue his dream, he needs internet access to learn the skills required for his future profession. However, he rarely gets to use the family's shared mobile phone at home, and he doesn't have a computer to work on.
The Connected Schools Project changed that. Implemented by the Serbian Government and supported by the European Investment Bank, it brings ultra-fast internet and the accompanying equipment to over 3,800 schools across the country, including Nemanja’s.
Starting from digital scratch
“Before I entered the fifth grade, I did not know anything about computers,” says Nemanja. “Then, I started attending digital classes at school, where I learned how to do basic tasks.”
This is already helping him gain essential digital skills, ensuring he keeps up with his classmates.
“Now, I can type on a computer, use Google to search for websites that interest me and watch YouTube videos.”
School is the only place where he can enjoy the benefits of a digital environment.
“It is important for me to learn to work on computers, because you can find all kinds of information. And you can educate yourself.”
Positive changes from improved internet access
In Serbia, 35% of households in Roma settlements lack internet access at home. Only 15% have computers or tablets, according to UNICEF.
“I would like to have a computer at home as well,” Nemanja says. “I don’t have a mobile phone either, so I borrow my sister's, to check the homework shared by my school friends.”
The Connected Schools project aims to ensure equal opportunities, in particular for children from rural and vulnerable communities. According to the UNICEF report, Roma children typically drop out of education around the age of 13.
“I think the computer skills will help me find a job when I grow up and fulfil my dream,” says Nemanja, as he joins his friends for a football match in the schoolyard.
Access to digital education and skills
The European Investment Bank is supporting this project with a €70 million loan, complemented with a €1.2 million grant from its Economic Resilience Initiative.
“Internet access in remote schools and underserved communities bridges the digital divide and ensures that every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed,” says Damien Sorrell, head of the European Investment Bank’s regional hub fo the Western Balkans, which is based in Belgrade. “Equitable access to education is essential for empowering the next generation with the knowledge and skills they need to break free from the cycle of poverty and build a brighter future.”
CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA
The operation support the national digital education investment programme (Connected Schools) in Serbia. The project will finance the continuous professional development (training) of teachers in digital skills, the provision of new digital equipment, the upgrade of the academic data network and central locations, and the rollout of Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN).