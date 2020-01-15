Connected Schools in Serbia

Summary sheet
The project supports the national digital education investment programme, by improving the digital infrastructure and teaching materials in schools, notably with the provision of new digital equipment, the upgrade of the academic network and central locations and teh rollout of Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), as well as providing teachers with training in digital skills.
The project aims to support the Serbian Government addressing major challenges in the national education system, by directing resources towards key areas that can have a transformative impact on human capital. By improving the digital infrastructure and teaching materials in schools and by training teachers in the field of ICT and digital skills, as mandated by the renewed education curricula, the project also contributes to improveg youth employability in a country where the skills mismatch is the root cause of high unemployment rates.
The scope of the project includes deployment of wireless local area network (Wifi) composed of installation of equipment (passive and active) and cabling within existing school premises, provision of digital teaching equipment, provision of digital content and capacity building of teachers and school leaders. None of the activities included in the project falls under any Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, moreover, these will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project. Thus, the project does not require an EIA as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter will have to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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