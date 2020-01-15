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CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 70,000,000
Education : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2022 : € 5,000,000
16/11/2020 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA
Related press
Serbia: EIB supports digitalisation of schools with €65 million
Related press
Serbia: EIB continues to support digital transition
Related story
Serbian schools prepare for the digital age
Related story
Digital education in Serbia
Related story
Digital schools across Serbia

Summary sheet

Release date
15 January 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/11/2020
20170979
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA
MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT - REPUBLIC OF SERBIA,REPUBLIC OF SERBIA - MINISTRY OF TRADE, TOURISM AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 111 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports the national digital education investment programme, by improving the digital infrastructure and teaching materials in schools, notably with the provision of new digital equipment, the upgrade of the academic network and central locations and teh rollout of Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), as well as providing teachers with training in digital skills.

The project aims to support the Serbian Government addressing major challenges in the national education system, by directing resources towards key areas that can have a transformative impact on human capital. By improving the digital infrastructure and teaching materials in schools and by training teachers in the field of ICT and digital skills, as mandated by the renewed education curricula, the project also contributes to improveg youth employability in a country where the skills mismatch is the root cause of high unemployment rates.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The scope of the project includes deployment of wireless local area network (Wifi) composed of installation of equipment (passive and active) and cabling within existing school premises, provision of digital teaching equipment, provision of digital content and capacity building of teachers and school leaders. None of the activities included in the project falls under any Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, moreover, these will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project. Thus, the project does not require an EIA as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter will have to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
Serbia: EIB supports digitalisation of schools with €65 million
Related press
Serbia: EIB continues to support digital transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA
Publication Date
27 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95388161
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170979
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
249184609
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170979
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA
Other links
Summary sheet
CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA
Data sheet
CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
Serbia: EIB supports digitalisation of schools with €65 million
Related press
Serbia: EIB continues to support digital transition
Related story
Serbian schools prepare for the digital age
Related story
Digital education in Serbia
Related story
Digital schools across Serbia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Serbia: EIB supports digitalisation of schools with €65 million
Related press
Serbia: EIB continues to support digital transition
Related story
Serbian schools prepare for the digital age
Related story
Digital education in Serbia
Related story
Digital schools across Serbia
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CONNECTED SCHOOLS IN SERBIA

Photogallery

Connected Schools in Serbia
Connected Schools in Serbia
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications