Getting projects off the ground and making them fit for financing is not easy. Often, it takes years to gatherall the pieces – from preparing the project documentation to finding the funds.

To help Western Balkan countries get strategic projects off the ground, the European Commission launched the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) in 2009.

“By bringing together the European Union, international financial institutions, bilateral donors and beneficiaries, the WBIF is able to mobilise a much larger amount of total investment for projects in the areas of transport, energy, climate and environment, human capital and private sector development.”, says Holger Schröder, head of unit for Western Balkans Regional Programmes in the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations.

It provided critical assistance to the Western Balkan economies and supported the region in advancing on the accession process and convergence towards the European Union.