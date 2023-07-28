Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Improved, greener infrastructure for Kraków

Multi-sector FL with the City of Krakow and supporting the implementation of its Urban Development Strategy 2030/2050.

Status
First signature
Signed
03/10/2023
Amount
EUR 126,541,207.03
Countries
Poland
Sector(s)
Urban development
See more

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 126,541,207.03
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 126,541,207.03
Urban development : € 126,541,207.03
Signature date(s)
3/10/2023 : € 126,541,207.03
Link to source
Data sheet
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Parent project
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Summary sheet

Release date
5 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/10/2023
20220034
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THE CITY OF KRAKOW
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 1500 million (EUR 340 million)
PLN 1521 million (EUR 345 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a multi-sector framework loan supporting the investment programme 2022-2028 of the City of Kraków, as well as its Urban Development Strategy 2030-2050 and Climate Strategy. In this regard, Kraków has set the ambitious goal to become climate neutral by 2030 and forms part of the 100 Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities EU Mission.

The project covers new construction, refurbishment, and upgrade of urban infrastructure, comprising public buildings (schools, health centres, sport facilities, etc.), open spaces and green areas, flood protection, RE and EE investments, sustainable mobility schemes, and modernisation of urban roads including road safety and climate measures. It is envisaged that mainly small and medium sized schemes (cost below EUR 50 m) will be included in this operation. The Project is presented under Ukraine Solidarity Package Programme EU Member States (2022- 0277) Operation and as such, follows the expanded eligibilities and other requirements defined in the Programme Loan (PL). In this regard, the Project considers the long-term increased need for public services and infrastructure in Kraków resulting from the approximately 19% population increase due to presence of displaced persons from Ukraine.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the implementation of the Kraków Development Strategy and related Sectoral Strategies, as well as the city Climate Strategies, including the most recent one targeting Climate Adaptation. This Project covers urban development, regeneration and renewal helping Kraków to build, refurbish, and upgrade urban infrastructure and public buildings. This is the fourth municipal multi-sector Framework Loan done with the Municipality of Kraków and the previous monitoring experience has been very good.


The Project is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration. In addition, the Project supports the efforts from the European Commission and Member States in respond to the Ukrainian conflict and the current refugee crisis. The Project is also consistent with the EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors, including the Bank's Urban Lending Review, the Energy Lending Policy, and the Transport Lending Policy.


The Project is aligned to the Climate Bank Roadmap and the EIB Gender Equality Strategy and Action Plan. In this regard, the Project's contribution to the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives is estimated at approx. 35% of the total cost. The Project complies with a Significant Gender Tag, enabling women's access to economic opportunities.

 

The Project considers the long-term increased need for public services and infrastructure resulting from the approximately 19% population increase due to presence of displaced persons from Ukraine (mostly women and children).


The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, being the most significant one the contribution to sustainable cities and communities.

 

The Project addresses a number of market failures and will bring important economic and social benefits, contributing to achieving a more integrated, sustainable, and inclusive development, improving the living conditions of the citizens and other people visiting or living the city, as is currently the case of many Ukrainian refugees. Moreover, the Project will help alleviate the need for financing in Kraków, contributing to increase infrastructure capacity, providing quality services, and continuing meeting temporary expenditures while transitioning to a more long-term situation regarding the war in Ukraine and the number of Refugees hosted in the City.


The Technical Assistance and Advice provided to this Project is deemed as very good, contributing notably to structure the operation. In addition, Technical Assistance from EMBRACE Advisory Platform has been proposed to the Promoter who has received very positively and is expected to soon define its scope.  


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. For new and refurbished buildings, the compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings will be further examined during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, and pollution prevention and control.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
28 July 2023
3 October 2023
Related documents
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related projects
Parent project
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS
Link to source
Summary sheet
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Data sheet
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
22 Aug 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167962821
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220034
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Parent project
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Inside the project

How and Why

Building a greener Kraków

Why

  • Kraków faced air pollution, damaging residents’ quality of life
  • Unexpected infrastructure pressure due to the arrival of refugees from Ukraine
  • Need to make the city more resilient to climate change

How

  • A multi-sector framework loan to finance a range of projects upgrading Kraków’s urban infrastructure.
  • Building new social, educational, and cultural facilities to meet the increased demand
  • Modernization and upgrade of the city’s existing infrastructure

Sectors & Countries

Poland Poland Social and territorial cohesion

Impact

Supporting a growing city

  • Kraków will transform into a smart and climate-neutral metropolis
  • New public buildings such as schools, health centres, and sports facilities, open spaces and green areas, and flood protection infrastructure
  • Improvement in quality of life and services for Kraków residents
  • Boosting local economy
We want to be perceived as a city of innovation, a scientific and research and development centre, a leader in sustainable urban development and climate action
Andrzej Łazęcki

director, Kraków’s department of municipal management and climate

€334

million

The European Investment Bank approved €334 million financing for Kraków

Play video

4:12

custom-preview

Story

Facing a humanitarian and environmental crisis

For a long time, air pollution cast a dusty shadow over Kraków’s beauty, damaging the quality of life of its residents. To change that, Kraków is working on an urban plan to transform into a climate-neutral and smart metropolis.

It’s also a city with unexpected infrastructure pressure. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brought approximately 270 000 refugees to Kraków. These arrivals created a bigger demand for public infrastructure and services, such as education, healthcare, and housing.

Despite the war in a country less than 300 km away, Kraków didn’t give up its ambitious climate goals. Instead, it wants to hit two targets at once—make the city greener and upgrade and renovate Kraków’s urban infrastructure to accommodate the needs of its citizens and the Ukrainian arrivals.

ogusław Świerzowski / krakow.pl
We can learn a lot from Kraków’s approach to dealing with climate change and the current humanitarian crisis
Leonor Berriochoa

senior engineer, European Investment Bank

We focused on the integration of the newly arrived Ukrainian population and their inclusion in all public services, which needs to be extended to accommodate the newly arrived people
Elżbieta Żurek-Kois

director, department of social affairs and health, Municipality of Kraków

Why is green urban development important?

€5.45

billion

EIB investments in Poland in 2022

For cities to prosper and grow, urban development is necessary. Modernising public infrastructure improves the quality of life for residents and boosts local economies. Well-planned urban development encourages innovation and fosters social cohesion and environmental sustainability, making cities more vibrant, inclusive, and resilient.

It can also help cities adapt and deal with a humanitarian crisis. Urban development projects, which build new public infrastructure and upgrade existing one in an inclusive and integrated way, are important for meeting the needs of citizens like education, healthcare, and employment.

Kraków's approach is distinguished by the inclusion of citizens in the decision-making process.

Bogusław Świerzowski / krakow.pl

Related media

5 October 2023

Green and humane

Kraków is upgrading urban infrastructure to make a greener city for residents and aid Ukrainian families
Infrastructure Urban development Social sustainability Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Poland Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Climate and environment Social infrastructure
19 September 2023

Schools for the suburbs

Madrid builds schools in new suburbs, reducing social inequalities in education and helping the city become greener
Infrastructure Education and training Spain European Union Social infrastructure
28 November 2022

The needs of refugees

Ukrainians have sought shelter in Poland. The EU bank’s solidarity helps local authorities adapt infrastructure to the needs of the refugees
Infrastructure Social sustainability Solidarity with Ukraine Fragility and conflict Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Poland Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Global development
Links
Data sheet
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Summary sheet
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Related projects and stories
19 December 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 December 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 December 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications