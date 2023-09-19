A city is like a family – when it grows it needs more space to accommodate everyone. And, like a family, it needs somewhere to send the kids to school.

Spain’s capital is one of Europe’s fastest growing cities. Madrid’s population is growing more than twice as fast as the rest of Spain, making it the most densely populated region in the country. Entirely new neighbourhoods keep emerging at the city’s outskirts.

The children in these new neighbourhoods need schools, so the Comunidad de Madrid plans to build new schools and renew old ones to provide quality public education for an estimated 58 000 students.