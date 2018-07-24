Sweet finance for breast milk

Human milk is important to babies because it contains complex sugars called human milk oligosaccharides. This natural sugar source reduces the risk of infectious diseases in children by up to 50% and promotes the growth of organs, including the brain. Human breast milk is unique in its high level of oligosaccharides.

That’s also an impulse for this next stage in Jennewein’s progress. The company is partnering with Chr. Hansen , a larger company with industrial-level operations, so that it can produce sufficient quantities of breast milk to attract contracts to supply the big Far Eastern market. Hansen, a global bioscience Danish company acquired all shares in Jennewein. It plans to invest €200 million by 2025 in new production facilities.

Jennewein is one of the first companies to benefit from the European Investment Bank’s venture debt financial instruments, loans designed to support growing companies without putting pressure on their cash flows.

Venture debt, which is also called quasi-equity, allowed the EU bank to take on the risk of financing Jennewein’s developing technology with loans in 2015 and 2018. The instrument has proved how successful it can be, as Jennewein moves to the next stage of its industrial development with its takeover by the larger Danish company.