EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)

Generating geothermal energy in Germany

Canadian company Eavor’s innovative solution can generate geothermal energy without relying on subsurface water reservoirs

Status
First signature
Signed
26/04/2024
Amount
EUR 43,873,666.1
Countries
Germany
Sector(s)
Energy
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 43,873,666.1
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 43,873,666.1
Energy : € 43,873,666.1
Signature date(s)
26/04/2024 : € 43,873,666.1
Data sheet
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Summary sheet
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
26/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Germany: EIB and EU Innovation Fund support Eavor's innovative geothermal technology in Bavaria
EIB Group confirms record €1.6 billion in Ireland for 2023: backing renewable energy, education, housing and innovation

Summary sheet

Release date
15 November 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/04/2024
20230481
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
EAVOR ERDWARME GERETSRIED GMBH & CO KG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 44 million
EUR 368 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project represents the first commercial scale implementation of an innovative closed loop geothermal technology to generate baseload combined heat and power, through heat conduction transfer between rocks in the subsurface and a wellbore-isolated cycling fluid. This is expected to progress the feasibility, competitiveness and scalability of the technology by demonstrating its application to diverse geological settings, with the potential to be applied to a wider range of locations compared to conventional geothermal energy.

The objective is to support the integration of geothermal heat and power in the energy system and as a baseload source of energy with the aim to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, in line with the EU and national renewable energy targets. The project will also contribute to further innovative technologies in the energy sector and thus support learning-by-doing and positive knowledge externalities.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the deployment and integration of a sustainable renewable combined heat and power source (geothermal) applying innovative technologies. It generates positive externalities in the form of reduced greenhouse gases and other hazardous emissions through the switching to a baseload source of sustainable energy. The Project also contributes at increasing learning-by-doing through the first commercialisation stage of an innovative sustainable technology, which should support costs reductions over time. The Project contributes to the 2030 national RE penetration targets of Germany, i.e. 80% RE in the power sector and 65% RE in the heating sector. The Project also contributes to maintaining or increasing safe delivery of energy.

The Project therefore addresses the following market failures: reducing carbon and air pollution externalities, security of supply and costs reduction of innovative low-carbon technologies.

The Project is aligned with EIB's Energy Lending Policy (Decarbonising Energy Supply and Innovation) and Climate Action (Mitigation / Renewable Energy) eligibility criteria and the policy contribution for Renewable Energy Sources is thus rated as Excellent.

The Project also complies with the eligibility criteria set out in Annex I-A of the InvestEU Agreement, in particular in relation to eligibility as per article 8.2, as the operation falls under the Thematic product (generation of clean, safe and sustainable renewable energy sources and solutions), through a technology at TRL 8. As a first-of-a kind commercial demonstration operation, the Project entails a

number of risks (credit, tehnology, construction, offtake) which cannot be fully mitigated due to its early-stage nature. This is combined with the limited experience of the Promoter as a start-up company.

EIB will be a key lender that will provide adequate terms and capacity to attract other specialized institutions to complete the funding plan of this project. The EIB financing further complements the EU Innovation Fund grant to provide a financial package which covers the distinctive risks of the Project. The Project would therefore not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on their technical characteristics, the subsurface components of the project fall within Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, which requires the national competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The EIA screening-out decision was issued in 2021 and the project main operating plan (Hauptbetriebsplan) was approved in 2022. The environmental impacts are overall expected to be minor and mostly temporary during construction. The specific impacts related to drilling, completion and subsurface operations are expected to be limited with the implementation of appropriate mitigation measures and as the geothermal subsurface system will operate as a closed loop.

The promoter, as a private undertaking operating in the utility sector, is not subject to the EU Public Procurement Directives. The project, which will be supplying utilities already active in the energy sector, is deemed to not benefit from any special or exclusive rights, within the meaning of the Utilities Directives. Therefore, the private procurement procedures used by the promoter are acceptable for the project.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 November 2023
26 April 2024
26/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Summary sheet
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Data sheet
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Germany: EIB and EU Innovation Fund support Eavor's innovative geothermal technology in Bavaria
EIB Group confirms record €1.6 billion in Ireland for 2023: backing renewable energy, education, housing and innovation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Publication Date
26 Apr 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
189054238
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230481
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Download now
26/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Summary sheet
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Data sheet
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Germany: EIB and EU Innovation Fund support Eavor’s innovative geothermal technology in Bavaria
EIB Group confirms record €1.6 billion in Ireland for 2023: backing renewable energy, education, housing and innovation

Germany: EIB and EU Innovation Fund support Eavor’s innovative geothermal technology in Bavaria
EIB Group confirms record €1.6 billion in Ireland for 2023: backing renewable energy, education, housing and innovation
Data sheet
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Summary sheet
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
26/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)

Eavor Geretsried Project

Why

  • Geothermal power offers clean energy
  • Reduces fossil fuel emissions
  • Advances Germany’s energy transition goal

How

  • Geothermal energy from subterranean rock is available anywhere, year-round
  • Eavorloop emits less greenhouse gas than conventional geothermal systems
  • Heat generated will replace gas boilers, preventing the release of 45 000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year

Sectors & Countries

Germany Germany Climate and environment Global development Energy

Impact

Helping the energy transition

  • Production of heat and electricity for the equivalent of 30 000 households
  • Contributes to stable energy prices and energy autonomy
  • Will prevent 45 000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year from being released into the atmosphere
Heating is one of the energy transition’s greatest challenges in Europe, since it consumes the most energy and produces the most carbon dioxide.
To reach the goal of climate neutrality by 2050, EU countries must cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030

Story

Harvesting heat from the rock

"You need the kind of rock formation that enables you to drill the loop safely and efficiently. And you need to have thermal conductivity."
Laurie-Anne Michnick

Engineer, European Investment Bank

Daniel Mölk first worked in the Bavarian town of Geretsried in the early 2010s, on a project seeking hot subsurface water reservoirs for a plan by the local utility to generate hydrothermal energy. They didn’t strike water, but Mölk and the team learnt almost everything there was to know about the earth and rock formations around the town, which is 40 kilometres south of Munich. It laid the foundations for a pioneering geothermal endeavour in the same spot 13 years later.

Mölk is now the managing director of Eavor Germany, which is drilling a giant underground radiator in that same spot. “Since I drilled here the first time over a decade ago, I had the opportunity to work on many other hydrothermal projects in other places around the world,” Mölk says. “It’s really something, to be back in Geretsried now and to show – with Eavor’s technology – that generating geothermal energy on a large scale also works without thermal water.”

Germany is in the midst of its Energiewende, or energy transition. The transition was introduced in the early 2010s, with the goal of moving away from nuclear power and towards renewable energy.

The Eavor-Loop in Geretsried will generate heating in the winter and a power station at the site will convert the geothermal heat to electricity year-round.

Eavor

“The combination of wind, solar and deep geothermal solutions is very attractive for the secure supply of energy for a big economy like Germany’s.”
Alexander Land

Eavor Germany’s head of public affairs

12 March 2024

A green model in Africa

Kenya boosts Africa with renewable energy technology exports, modern transport and more innovation.
Infrastructure SMEs Transport Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
23 May 2024

From peat to wind

An Estonian company builds the Baltic’s largest wind farm, boosting green electricity, energy independence and the local economy
Climate Renewable energy Estonia European Union Climate and environment Energy
13 June 2022

Modernising heating systems in Romanian cities

Data sheet
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Summary sheet
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Related public register
26/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Related press
Germany: EIB and EU Innovation Fund support Eavor’s innovative geothermal technology in Bavaria
Related press
EIB Group confirms record €1.6 billion in Ireland for 2023: backing renewable energy, education, housing and innovation

19 December 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 December 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 December 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

