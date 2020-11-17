How we helped BioNTech develop the first COVID-19 vaccine

The BioNTech financing is one example among dozens that show how venture debt from a public bank is important in helping companies in the infectious disease sector get to the later stages of development. The private sector is reluctant to invest in this part of the economy, because companies are often startups or have little track record and the eventual success of any innovation is hard to predict.

The EIB had signed a €50 million loan with BioNTech in December 2019 to help the company work on cancer treatments and was impressed by the company’s team. The Bank signed this loan, worth €100 million, in June 2020, after an accelerated approval that concentrated into two months a process that normally takes longer than a year. This loan was designed to help BioNTech’s vaccine trials and manufacturing. It’s backed by the InnovFin Corporate Research Equity programme and the European Fund for Strategic Investments, which support innovative and higher risk projects financed by the European Investment Bank with a guarantee from the EU budget.

It really doesn’t get any better than this,” says Gergely Krajcsi, an investment officer at the European Invesment Bank who worked on the BioNTech deal. The most we can contribute to the fight against COVID is to help companies, which are developing new vaccines, treatments or diagnostic solutions. We did everything we could to help make this vaccine happen.”