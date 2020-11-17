Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ANTIVIRAL VACCINE RDI (COVID-19)

How we helped BioNTech develop the first COVID-19 vaccine

Support for the development and manufacture of a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Status
First signature
Signed
10/06/2020
Amount
EUR 50,000,000
Countries
Germany
Sector(s)
Services
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 50,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/06/2020 : € 25,000,000
10/06/2020 : € 25,000,000
Data sheet
ANTIVIRAL VACCINE RDI (COVID-19)
Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/06/2020
20200325
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ANTIVIRAL VACCINE RDI (COVID-19)
BIONTECH SE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The promoter is a biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of developing next generation immunotherapies. The project supports the development of a prophylactic vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The investment plan includes R&D expenditures for the development of the product and the design and construction a of large-scale facility for the commercial manufacturing of the vaccine.

The promoter is leveraging its vaccine platform to focus on developing a potent, efficacious, safe SARS-CoV-2 vaccine that could be manufactured rapidly, thereby ensuring a market supply for a substantial proportion of the population. Furthermore, the project is expected to have a positive impact on the sustainable growth and employment of the company. The EIB's services will assess the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) strategy, organisation and the expected quality and soundness of the investment during the appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in RDI that are expected to be carried out in the promoter's existing facilities or other research centres already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Additional capital expenditures investments could also be expected to be made into the of an existing manufacturing facility to allow large scale production, this aspect of the project falls under the annex II of the EIA directive (2014/52/EU), referring to the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal, including evidence of any screening by the competent authorities.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANTIVIRAL VACCINE RDI (COVID-19)
22/07/2020 - ANTIVIRAL VACCINE RDI (COVID-19)
Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANTIVIRAL VACCINE RDI (COVID-19)
Publication Date
28 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130006338
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200325
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
scoreboard - ANTIVIRAL VACCINE RDI (COVID-19)
Publication Date
21 Jul 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
132123725
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200325
Last update
22 Jul 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
News & Stories

Inside the project

How & why

Supporting the fight against COVID-19 and promoting innovation

Why

  • Vital to pandemic response
  • Supports the European supply chain for advanced vaccines
  • Strengthens research, development, innovation and skills in Europe

How

  • Market funding for large-scale infectious disease projects is limited. Stable, long-term funding from the EIB allows for timely development to respond to the pandemic
  • Upgrading production facilities to allow large scale production of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • Supporting the growth of an innovative biotech supports high-skilled jobs and European knowledge in a key sector

Sectors & Countries

Germany Digitalisation and technological innovation

Impact

Billions of vaccine doses

The €100 million loan signed in June 2020, helped to finance the research, development, and advanced manufacturing facilities of BioNTech’s ground-breaking COVID-19 vaccine.

"2 billion doses of BioNTech’s vaccine, have been delivered around the world."

PLAY VIDEO

1:14

custom-preview

Story

A breakthrough vaccine against COVID-19

"We did everything we could to help make this vaccine happen."
Gergely Krajcsi

Investment officer, European Investment Bank

The BioNTech financing is one example among dozens that show how venture debt from a public bank is important in helping companies in the infectious disease sector get to the later stages of development. The private sector is reluctant to invest in this part of the economy, because companies are often startups or have little track record and the eventual success of any innovation is hard to predict.

The EIB had signed a €50 million loan with BioNTech in December 2019 to help the company work on cancer treatments and was impressed by the company’s team. The Bank signed this loan, worth €100 million, in June 2020, after an accelerated approval that concentrated into two months a process that normally takes longer than a year. This loan was designed to help BioNTech’s vaccine trials and manufacturing. It’s backed by the InnovFin Corporate Research Equity programme and the European Fund for Strategic Investments, which support innovative and higher risk projects financed by the European Investment Bank with a guarantee from the EU budget.

It really doesn’t get any better than this,” says Gergely Krajcsi, an investment officer at the European Invesment Bank who worked on the BioNTech deal. The most we can contribute to the fight against COVID is to help companies, which are developing new vaccines, treatments or diagnostic solutions. We did everything we could to help make this vaccine happen.”

A breakthrough vaccine against COVID-19
BioNTech
"BioNTech is really exciting because it’s a European biotech company with great science that is now one of the vaccine frontrunners, and it’s a company that we already supported in the past."
Cristina Niculescu

Healthcare expert, European Investment Bank

The road to the COVID-19 vaccine

Özlem Türeci and her husband, Uğur Şahin the founders of BioNTech wanted to run their own company to develop new therapies and innovations faster. Over the last decade, their company’s success has made the couple role models for scientists who also want to be entrepreneurs. BioNTech shifted its research to the COVID-19 vaccine in January. It called its COVID-19 project Lightspeed and told its hundreds of scientists that this would be a tough year.

Many employees cancelled ski holidays and the company started running day and night shifts, as well as staying open on weekends, to speed up a project that normally takes many years to complete. BioNTech partnered with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to expand its expertise for drug trials and the vaccine’s distribution.

Why we embrace out-of-the-box ideas

When we take a trip to meet a new client, we can sometimes feel that company’s management has a certain ego and wants to show it, but this wasn’t the case with BioNTech,” says EIB healthcare expert Cristina Niculescu. It was clear right away that this company was different. The founders were very humble, but they also were extremely impressive scientists.

“At the start of the pandemic, we pushed hard to persuade everyone at the bank to agree to invest in the type of mRNA vaccines that BioNTech was making.  We were pretty sure this was going to be good. We said to ourselves, “If something has a chance, it is this one.” Today, we would not be surprised if BiNTech’s mRNA developments turn into a success in many different treatments of diseases, including cancer,”says Niculescu.

17 November 2020

BioNTech moves to head of pack in fight against coronavirus

German firm backed by European Investment Bank loans reports highly effective COVID-19 vaccine trials
Health and life sciences Covid-19 Technology Germany European Union Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
6 December 2021

Health Solutions: The pandemic next time

Even before COVID-19 is beaten, it’s time for governments, scientists, health systems and banks to assess the lessons of the coronavirus and set new standards for pandemic preparedness
Health and life sciences Covid-19 Germany European Union Social infrastructure
2 December 2021

Health Solutions: Caught out by a pandemic

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic led to major advances in diagnostics, like rapid testing. But we need to keep financing innovative pandemic diagnostics to be ready for the next big one.
SMEs Health and life sciences Covid-19 Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
