Affordable homes in the north of Sweden

The Project comprises the construction of new public housing units for rent, contributing to the promotion of integrated urban development and social integration objectives of the municipality of Skellefteå. The investment components will be part of well-defined integrated local urban development plans and will facilitate the development of sustainable and inclusive communities, while contributing to the promotion of social mix and addressing the high demand for housing in the region of Sweden which is undergoing reindustrialization of its economy.





The Project will contribute to a more balanced local residential market by supporting housing supply, thereby addressing the existing need for housing across the income spectrum with a focus on low and middle-income households, and also students. The EIB financing will tackle the market gap resulting from an insufficient affordable housing supply by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, needed to keep rent levels low.





The operation supports the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy efficiency sector and the EIB's climate action objectives, through the implementation of energy efficiency projects in residential housing. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy Efficiency and the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation and adaptation).





The implementation of the energy efficiency projects financed under this operation will contribute to the achievement of Sweden's National Energy Climate Plan. In turn, it supports the EU and national targets for energy efficiency. The operation is fully aligned with the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD) and Energy Efficiency Directive (EED).





The project quality is very good due to its focus on sustainability and addressing climate vulnerabilities. It is targeting vulnerable social groups in an efficient way and the governance structure is robust.





Skellefteå values the Bank's investment loan product with long maturities and long draw-down periods that match the financing needs of the City's housing portfolio. The EIB loan provides for a diversification of external funding sources at competitive terms and conditions especially as the loan can be linked with grant financing under the Public Sector Loan Facility (Just Transition Mechanism) initiative.