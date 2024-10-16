Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

‘I feel happy here’

Skellefteå in Sweden’s north builds affordable housing for its growing population

By 16 October 2024
 

Listen

Read more
At just 20, Olga Patrashku moved into a bright and spacious two-bedroom flat, complete with brand-new kitchen, washing machine, and a stunning view of the peaceful Sjungande Dalen, or Singing Valley. Skebo

In the late spring of 2023, Olga Patrashku was strolling through Skellefteå’s city centre, when she received a life-changing call. "I was so thrilled that I just screamed out loud and started jumping in the street," says Patrashku.

Patrashku had just learnt that her application for affordable housing had been successful. Two months later, at just 20, the Ukrainian woman who had fled Russia’s invasion moved into a bright and spacious two-bedroom flat on the second floor of a newly built residential building in the Swedish city, complete with brand-new kitchen, washing machine, and a stunning view of the peaceful Sjungande Dalen, or Singing Valley.

Skellefteå’s municipality wants to build housing for people who might be priced out of the private property market and in places where private investors might rate the chance of a good return as too low.

"If we don't succeed with affordable housing, we won't get people to move here," says Gustaf Ulander, sustainability and mobility official at Skellefteå’s municipality. So Skellefteå's public housing company, Skelleftebostäder (Skebo), is building 743 energy-efficient homes, including the one for the young Ukrainian woman. With a SEK 800 million loan (around €70 million), the European Investment Bank is financing the city’s ambitious housing plan.

Affordable living in northern Sweden

When the Russian bombardments started in Odesa in March 2022, Patrashku fled to Kopparberg in southern Sweden. After a year, she moved north to Skellefteå to work as assistant nurse.

With a population of 76 542, Skellefteå has grown quickly over the past five years. By 2030, it’s expected to add 16 000 further people.

Finding accommodation wasn't easy for Patrashku. Properties were often taken before she could even visit them. The only option seemed to be living with other Ukrainian refugees, but Patrashku was determined to get a proper place. She signed onto Skebo’s housing list and started collecting “points”.

The number of points required to rent an apartment varies according to  location and the applicant's place in the queue. While those with the greatest need, such as low-income individuals, homeless people, refugees and the disabled, are given priority, others can also qualify if there is enough housing available.

With 53 points, Patrashku qualified for an apartment in Bostäder, a picturesque rural area north of Skellefteå. "Support from the European Investment Bank has given us the opportunity to accelerate housing construction in places where the private sector wouldn’t see an immediate return on investment," says Ulander, the municipal official.

Olga Patrashku qualified for an apartment in Bostäder, a picturesque rural area north of Skellefteå.
Skebo
"If we don't succeed with affordable housing, we won't get people to move here"
Gustaf Ulander

Sustainability and mobility official at Skellefteå’s municipality

Focus on students

The Skebo homes feature rooftop solar panels, a ventilation system that recovers heat, and a wastewater recycling system that reuses energy for heating. Skebo

More than half of the 743 homes will be for university students.

“Student housing is essential for our university campus to grow,” says Ulander. “And the campus itself is a key resource for the city.” Ulander’s 20-year-old daughter may consider applying for one of the new homes. She and her boyfriend are thinking about finding a place where they can settle down and plan a family.

The Skebo homes are being built according to Boverket’s regulations, the Swedish standards for construction, ensuring high quality, sustainability and safety. These homes feature rooftop solar panels, a ventilation system that recovers heat, and a wastewater recycling system that reuses energy for heating.

 

However, Skellefteå’s plan goes beyond just building energy-efficient homes. It provides  safe and stable homes and creates communities where everyone has the chance to thrive.

That’s certainly how Olga Patrashku sees it.

In her apartment, friends are coming over for dinner. Patrashku is decorating her homemade dessert with blueberries she picked in the nearby Singing Valley woods. “I feel happy here,” she says. “It has worked out with both job and apartment, which feels incredible.”

Related project(s)

SKELLETEAE AFFORDABLE HOUSING

This project concerns an investment loan to support investments in social and affordable housing for rent in the Municipality of Skelleftea, which is situated in the Västerbotten County of northern Sweden. The housing programme includes 743 affordable housing units, including a specific housing programme for students.

About the author

Chiara Robotti
Chiara Robotti

Behind every project are people with their stories. I bring these stories to life, showing how the European Investment Bank’s work makes a difference in communities around the world.

Share

Related tags

  • infrastructure
  • Affordable and sustainable housing
  • Urban development
  • Sweden
  • Climate and environment
  • Social infrastructure
Show more Show less

Stories you may like
2 May 2024

EU delivers: Affordable living in northern Sweden

Affordable and sustainable housing in the north of Sweden will help a growing population and the green sector

Infrastructure Sustainability Sweden European Union Climate and environment
24 July 2025

Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
21 July 2025

Where will we live? The urgent need for affordable housing in Estonia

The European Investment Bank is helping Estonia build and renovate homes so that families, workers, and communities can have affordable places to live.