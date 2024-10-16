At just 20, Olga Patrashku moved into a bright and spacious two-bedroom flat, complete with brand-new kitchen, washing machine, and a stunning view of the peaceful Sjungande Dalen, or Singing Valley. Skebo

In the late spring of 2023, Olga Patrashku was strolling through Skellefteå’s city centre, when she received a life-changing call. "I was so thrilled that I just screamed out loud and started jumping in the street," says Patrashku.

Patrashku had just learnt that her application for affordable housing had been successful. Two months later, at just 20, the Ukrainian woman who had fled Russia’s invasion moved into a bright and spacious two-bedroom flat on the second floor of a newly built residential building in the Swedish city, complete with brand-new kitchen, washing machine, and a stunning view of the peaceful Sjungande Dalen, or Singing Valley.

Skellefteå’s municipality wants to build housing for people who might be priced out of the private property market and in places where private investors might rate the chance of a good return as too low.

"If we don't succeed with affordable housing, we won't get people to move here," says Gustaf Ulander, sustainability and mobility official at Skellefteå’s municipality. So Skellefteå's public housing company, Skelleftebostäder (Skebo), is building 743 energy-efficient homes, including the one for the young Ukrainian woman. With a SEK 800 million loan (around €70 million), the European Investment Bank is financing the city’s ambitious housing plan.