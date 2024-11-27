Affordable by design

Vienna frequently ranks as one of the most liveable cities in the world. In fact, this year, the city topped The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Liveability Index, an annual ranking of 173 cities worldwide, for the third year in a row. Many factors contribute to the city’s excellent performance. Vienna received perfect scores for stability, healthcare, education and infrastructure, after all. But the availability of quality housing sets it apart from other top ten cities, such as Melbourne, Sydney and Vancouver, which have fallen down the ranking because of their property markets.

The availability of affordable housing in Vienna and other Austrian cities is no accident. It’s the result of a carefully designed system, in place for over 100 years, which continues to enjoy strong support from national and regional authorities.

One key feature of the system is that nearly half the population rents rather than owns their own home. In Vienna the proportion of renters is as high as 75%. Austria’s homeownership rate is much lower than the 80% average in other EU countries, though it's similar to Germany and Switzerland. The high prevalence of renting, however, is not a sign of market failure, but a deliberate policy aimed at prioritising access to quality housing.

A central part of the Austrian approach is the idea of Limited-Profit Housing Associations. These are property owners mandated to serve the common good by providing rental accommodation at rates typically 25% below market value. 182 of these independent entities own as much as 40% of Austria’s rental homes. The system ensures that middle-income earners, often squeezed out of the private market, have access to stable, long-term housing.

Residents of the Nordbahnhof quarter like Mirel Dakic see another advantage. “It’s reassuring to know that we live in a flat run by a limited profit-housing developer that looks after everyone’s needs,” says Dakic.