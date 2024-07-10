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AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 50,000,000
Urban development : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/07/2024 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE
Related press
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
Related story
Lots of room to rent

Summary sheet

Release date
23 February 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/07/2024
20230663
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE
SALZBURGER SPARKASSE BANK AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Through the intermediary, the operation will support limited-profit housing development companies, commercial property companies and local authorities.

The aim is to support the construction of new social and affordable housing units in the region of Salzburg, Austria. It will include a 25% climate action and environmental sustainability (CAES) component.

Additionality and Impact

The Project comprises the construction of some 1000 new social and affordable housing units, contributing to the promotion of Integrated Urban Development across Salzburg Federal State. The investment schemes will be part of well-defined integrated local urban development plans and will facilitate the development of sustainable communities, while contributing to the promotion of social mix and addressing the high demand for social housing in cities in the region. It will contribute to a more balanced local residential market along with a larger housing supply in cities across Salzburg Federal State, thereby addressing the existing need stemming from low and middle-income households. The EIB financing will tackle the market gap resulting from an insufficient affordable housing supply by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, needed to keep rent levels low.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 July 2024
16 July 2024
Related documents
13/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE
Publication Date
13 Jul 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213833447
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230663
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE
Other links
Summary sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE
Data sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE
Related press
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
Related story
Lots of room to rent

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
Related story
Lots of room to rent
Other links
Related public register
13/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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