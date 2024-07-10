AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE

Release date: 23 February 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySALZBURGER SPARKASSE BANK AG
Location
Description
Through the intermediary, the operation will support limited-profit housing development companies, commercial property companies and local authorities.
Additionality and Impact
The Project comprises the construction of some 1000 new social and affordable housing units, contributing to the promotion of Integrated Urban Development across Salzburg Federal State. The investment schemes will be part of well-defined integrated local urban development plans and will facilitate the development of sustainable communities, while contributing to the promotion of social mix and addressing the high demand for social housing in cities in the region. It will contribute to a more balanced local residential market along with a larger housing supply in cities across Salzburg Federal State, thereby addressing the existing need stemming from low and middle-income households. The EIB financing will tackle the market gap resulting from an insufficient affordable housing supply by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, needed to keep rent levels low.
Objectives
The aim is to support the construction of new social and affordable housing units in the region of Salzburg, Austria. It will include a 25% climate action and environmental sustainability (CAES) component.
Sector(s)
- Urban development - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate
Status
Signed - 16/07/2024
