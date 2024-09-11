Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol

11 September 2024
EIB
  • EIB loans amounting to as much as €175 million to two Austrian savings banks will finance a total of 1,750 affordable rental flats in Salzburg and Innsbruck.
  • Credits to Salzburger Sparkasse and Tiroler Sparkasse include favourable interest financing and boost sluggish investment in housing sector.
  • New homes will also be climate friendly and are due to be completed by 2028.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is extending loans totalling as much as €175 million to two Austrian savings banks for the construction of affordable and green housing in the cities of Salzburg and Innsbruck. The EIB loans are up to €100 million to Salzburger Sparkasse Bank AG and as high as €75 million to Tiroler Sparkasse Bank AG.

The credits are part of total financing of €200 million in Salzburg and €150 million in Innsbruck to build affordable flats for low-income tenants. In total, 1,000 new flats in Salzburg and 750 in Innsbruck can be built by 2028.

“Together with these savings banks, we are showing that new, energy-efficient rental apartments do not have to be expensive,” said EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros. “This project will help the vibrant cities of Salzburg and Innsbruck continue to grow.”

Supporting investment in social housing construction

Higher interest rates and rising construction costs have made many housing investors in European countries including Austria reluctant to build. Developers must either bear the extra financing costs or, where permitted by law, pass them on to tenants. The EIB loans to Salzburger Sparkasse and Tiroler Sparkasse address this squeeze by providing long-term financing at favourable interest rates. The framework loans are guaranteed by Austria-based Erste Group Bank AG, which serves both Salzburger Sparkasse and Tiroler Sparkasse.

“It means we can offer non-profit housing developers long-term loans at fixed interest rates through the framework loan provided by the EIB,” said Salzburger Sparkasse Chief Executive Officer Christoph Paulweber. “With this arrangement, non-profit developers can rely on stable long-term financing costs, which should counteract the general investment shyness and ultimately benefit tenants.”

“Housing construction and renovation are also an important source of value creation in the domestic construction industry and contribute to climate-friendly energy consumption in the region,” said Tiroler Sparkasse board member Patrick Götz. “That is why we, as Tiroler Sparkasse, want to support social housing developers – which are major contributors in the construction and provision of affordable housing in the region – with attractive financing conditions for new building projects or the renovation of existing non-profit housing.”

The need for new affordable housing in Austria is high. A survey by Erste Bank and the savings banks showed that rising costs for housing and heating are causing public frustration.

In the past two years in Austria, already-high rents have gone up even further due to indexation. Innsbruck and Salzburg are among the most expensive cities in Austria. Average monthly housing costs per person are €678 in Salzburg and €706 in Innsbruck, above the Austrian average of €647.

Construction projects in line with EU climate objectives

Sustainability is also important to residents of Salzburg and Innsbruck: nearly 70% of all survey respondents in the two cities expressed a desire for improved sustainability in their own homes. The high energy-efficiency standards of the planned homes will contribute to the European Union’s climate-action and environmental goals by limiting carbon-dioxide emissions from buildings and helping Salzburg and Innsbruck on the path to climate neutrality. The standards also promote social inclusion in the two cities by providing more housing opportunities for low-income residents.

Background information

The EIB is the EU institution for long-term lending arrangements that align with EU objectives. Its shareholders are the Member States. The EIB’s key priorities are climate and the environment, development, innovation and skills, small and medium-sized businesses, infrastructure and cohesion. It works closely with other EU institutions to foster European integration, promote the European Union’s development and support EU policies in more than 140 countries worldwide.

With around 600 employees, Salzburger Sparkasse Bank AG serves 250 000 customers at 41 branches and 29 self-service locations, as well as nine regional advisory centres for business customers, members of the liberal professions and clients in residential construction. It is part of the Erste Bank Group AG, one of the leading financial service providers in Central and Eastern Europe.

Tiroler Sparkasse Bank AG serves around 155,000 customers with around 400 employees at 21 branch and 8 self-service locations as well as the central advisory centres for business customers, freelancers and housing and local authorities. It is part of the Erste Bank Group AG, one of the leading financial services providers in Central and Eastern Europe.

Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
Affordable Housing Salzburger Sparkasse
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
©EIB
Download original
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
Affordable Housing Salzburger Sparkasse
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
©EIB
Download original
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
Affordable Housing Salzburger Sparkasse
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
©EIB
Download original
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
Affordable Housing Salzburger Sparkasse
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
©EIB
Download original
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
Affordable Housing Salzburger Sparkasse
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
©EIB
Download original
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
Affordable Housing Salzburger Sparkasse
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
©EIB
Download original
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
Affordable Housing Salzburger Sparkasse
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
©EIB
Download original
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
Affordable Housing Salzburger Sparkasse
Austria: EIB and savings banks finance new affordable housing in Salzburg and Tyrol
©EIB
Download original

Related project(s)

AFFORDABLE HOUSING SALZBURGER SPARKASSE

Through the intermediary, the operation will support limited-profit housing development companies, commercial property companies and local authorities.

Contact

Richard Willis

Press Office

Reference

2024-326-EN

Share

Related tags

  • Urban development
  • Thomas ÖSTROS
  • Affordable and sustainable housing
  • management committee
Show more Show less

More press releases

12 February 2021

Austria: The EIB and Raiffeisenverband Salzburg support regional companies with a further €100 million

Raiffeisenverband Salzburg (RVS) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) are intensifying their cooperation. Due to high demand for loans, RVS has signed a further €30 million financing agreement with the EU bank. This is the first tranche of an overall sum of €50 million for which RVS has secured the EIB’s agreement. To provide clear impetus for investment in the region, the new loan volume will also be doubled by Raiffeisen Salzburg to €100 million in the coming years.

SMEs Austria European Union
21 October 2013

Slovenia: EIB continues to support SME and mid-cap projects

The EIB is lending EUR 50 million to Banka Sparkasse d.d. to finance projects of SMEs, mid-caps and public sector entities in the areas of the knowledge economy, energy, environmental protection, health and education. The first instalment of the loan is EUR 30 million.

Venture capital & equity Venture capital SMEs Microfinance Diversity and gender Slovenia European Union
14 August 2025

Czech Republic to advance high-speed train travel with EIB advisory support

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Czech Republic’s national railway infrastructure manager, Správa železnic, on preparation and procurement of three major railway infrastructure projects as public-private partnerships (PPPs). These projects are priority domestic rail investments part of wider international corridors linking Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Slovakia.