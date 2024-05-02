Anselm Leahy lived for many years on Dublin’s streets, without a home and no expectations that life would change. His confidence was low and there were many sad days.

“I was just living from here to there,” says Leahy, 55. “People take homes for granted. The costs of homes are so high that many people can’t afford them.”

“My will to live was very low, very very low,” he adds.

Leahy finally found an affordable place to live in late 2023, when he learned about apartments provided by the Focus Housing Association. The apartments were built with financing help from the Irish Housing Finance Agency, a state-run institution that provides loans to build affordable homes around the country.

“I’m so happy now,” Leahy says. “I feel human again.”