ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20

Shoring up against coastal erosion in Romania

Reinforcement for Romanian coastal areas to protect tourism, biodiversity and wetlands

Status
First signature
Signed
16/06/2016
Amount
EUR 290,000,000
Countries
Romania
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage, Solid waste
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 290,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 290,000,000
Solid waste : € 20,300,000
Water, sewerage : € 269,700,000
Signature date(s)
16/06/2016 : € 20,300,000
16/06/2016 : € 269,700,000
Data sheet
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Summary sheet
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Summary sheet

Release date
10 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/06/2016
20150548
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 4467 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Structural programme loan (SPL) providing for the Romanian State's contribution during the 2014-2020 programming period to the environment sector operations under the large infrastructure operational programme (OP).

This structural programme loan will primarily support the implementation of the key EU directives in the water and municipal solid waste management sector in Romania and is expected to contribute to further improvement of Romania's compliance with EU drinking water and urban wastewater treatment directives.

The extension and modernisation of the water and wastewater infrastructure continues to be one of the most important priorities in improving living standards in Romania. The projects target completion of investments in those agglomerations that must be served with wastewater collection and treatment with nitrogen and phosphorous removal by 2015 and will further focus on the agglomerations above 2000 population equivalents (p.e.). The projects will also extend the provision of safe drinking water in accordance with EU standards. There are about 50 large projects expected in the water sector. As far as waste management is concerned, around 240 non-compliant landfills must be closed, the existing infrastructure must be upgraded to provide for a treatment capacity of 740kt and separate collection coverage must be extended in all counties to reach the reuse and recycling targets of 50% in line with the Waste Framework Directive (current rate being around 4%) and waste diversion requirements of the Landfill Directive.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, being a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as framework loan/structural programme loan, will have a number of effects on the environment, including reduction of pollution, reduced use of energy, increased safety, improved water and wastewater services. The Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Habitats and Birds Directives, as transposed in national law.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

25/09/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
12/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20 - ESDS for the 4 schemes
Summary sheet
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Data sheet
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Publication Date
25 Sep 2015
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61279548
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150548
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Publication Date
8 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63421113
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150548
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20 - ESDS for the 4 schemes
Publication Date
12 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92215139
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150548
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Summary sheet
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Data sheet
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Related sub-project
COASTAL EROSION PROTECTION (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
DOLJ WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
CLUJ COUNTY WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
TURDA WATER AND WASTE WATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
DISASTER RISK MANAGEMENT (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
ALBA COUNTY WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
GALATI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
VRANCEA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
HUNEDOARA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 2015-0548)
Related sub-project
BUCHAREST GLINA II (FL 2015-0548)

Data sheet
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Summary sheet
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Inside the project

How and Why

Protecting the coastline and bringing back marine life

Why

  • Erosion along Romania’s southern coast hurts tourism and marine life  
  • Lack of natural barriers results in storm surges and extreme tides, increasing risk of flooding Shrinking beaches threaten local properties and infrastructure 

How

  • Add sand to beaches and reinforce cliffs with stones and concrete
  • Build artificial reefs and other biostructures for marine habitats, along with barriers to protect against high waves
  • Renovate existing coastal infrastructure to protect over 17 000 hectares of wetlands 

Sectors & Countries

Romania Romania Social and territorial cohesion

Impact

A boost for climate adaptation

The project is expected to save Romania €17 million each year that would otherwise be spent on repairing damage caused by coastal flooding or other weather-related events.

The first phase of this project was completed in 2017. Dobrogea Litoral Water Basin Administration is now implementing the second phase.

PLAY VIDEO

4:50

custom-preview

Story

Construction of ports and dams accelerate erosion

In Romania, we have several beaches which have only 10 to 20 metres of sand.
Nicusor Buzgaru

project manager at the Dobrogea Litoral Water Basin Administration

Coastal erosion is a growing concern around Europe. While it’s a natural process, coastal erosion in Romania has been quickened by the construction of infrastructure like ports and defensive embankments along the Danube River. Those structures constrict the natural movement of sand and other sediment that would otherwise flow back to Black Sea coastal areas. Diminishing natural barriers, such as sandy beaches and cliffs, increase the risk of flooding or damage from storm surges, which are increasingly frequent because of climate change.

ABAD-L

Listen to our podcast on climate adaptation:

The coastal erosion in Constanta County didn’t happen overnight. By restoring the beaches, we’re improving the coast’s natural ability to defend against extreme tides and storms.
Aimilia Pistrika

senior water engineer at the European Investment Bank

Saving marine life

Shrinking beaches also threaten marine life. As the erosion progresses, natural habitats change, affecting sea life like plants, algae, small fish and shellfish. Shifting sand deposits may even bury or displace some species.

This second phase goes further than the first in protecting marine and coastal ecosystems. Artificial reefs and other biostructures should bring back varieties of fish, shells and sea plants that had almost been wiped out, reinforcing existing ecosystems and creating new ones.

ABAD-L

18 000

tonnes

of wet sand arrive on the beach every four hours through a 2 km pipe

How to deal with coastal erosion

There is more to bringing back beaches than merely depositing tonnes of sand.

The Dobrogea Litoral Administration conducted several surveys in southern Romania to measure wave patterns and force, to predict the effects of climate change and to identify the type and size of sand needed to shore up beaches and stop or slow erosion.

“While fine sand is pleasing for tourists, it’s not reliable for combatting erosion, since it’s easily carried away by the wind and the waves,” says Nicusor Buzgaru, project manager, Dobrogea Litoral Water Basin Administration. “We surveyed areas of the Black Sea and we found the proper grain size is located about 25 metres under the sea. Now we only need to transport it to dry land.”

ABAD-L

22 November 2022

Shoring up against erosion

Dobrogea Litoral Water Basin Administration creates a long-term coastal erosion solution to save sea life and boost local tourism in Romania
Infrastructure Climate Adaptation Romania European Union Climate and environment
4 March 2022

Plastics and popcorn

Wasser 3.0 invention makes microplastics clump together in water, so they can be easiliy removed
SMEs Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
12 November 2022

Delivering on adaptation

Adaptation projects are crucial. Here’s how to bring vital finance to the sector with multilateral development banks leading the way
Climate Adaptation Climate and environment
Data sheet
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
Summary sheet
ROMANIA EU CO-FINANCING FOR ENVIRONMENT 2014-20
