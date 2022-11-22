Shoring up against coastal erosion in Romania

Signature(s)
Structural programme loan (SPL) providing for the Romanian State's contribution during the 2014-2020 programming period to the environment sector operations under the large infrastructure operational programme (OP).
This structural programme loan will primarily support the implementation of the key EU directives in the water and municipal solid waste management sector in Romania and is expected to contribute to further improvement of Romania's compliance with EU drinking water and urban wastewater treatment directives.
The extension and modernisation of the water and wastewater infrastructure continues to be one of the most important priorities in improving living standards in Romania. The projects target completion of investments in those agglomerations that must be served with wastewater collection and treatment with nitrogen and phosphorous removal by 2015 and will further focus on the agglomerations above 2000 population equivalents (p.e.). The projects will also extend the provision of safe drinking water in accordance with EU standards. There are about 50 large projects expected in the water sector. As far as waste management is concerned, around 240 non-compliant landfills must be closed, the existing infrastructure must be upgraded to provide for a treatment capacity of 740kt and separate collection coverage must be extended in all counties to reach the reuse and recycling targets of 50% in line with the Waste Framework Directive (current rate being around 4%) and waste diversion requirements of the Landfill Directive.
The project, being a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as framework loan/structural programme loan, will have a number of effects on the environment, including reduction of pollution, reduced use of energy, increased safety, improved water and wastewater services. The Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Habitats and Birds Directives, as transposed in national law.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Protecting the coastline and bringing back marine life
Why
- Erosion along Romania’s southern coast hurts tourism and marine life
- Lack of natural barriers results in storm surges and extreme tides, increasing risk of flooding Shrinking beaches threaten local properties and infrastructure
How
- Add sand to beaches and reinforce cliffs with stones and concrete
- Build artificial reefs and other biostructures for marine habitats, along with barriers to protect against high waves
- Renovate existing coastal infrastructure to protect over 17 000 hectares of wetlands
The coastal erosion in Constanta County didn’t happen overnight. By restoring the beaches, we’re improving the coast’s natural ability to defend against extreme tides and storms.
New green financing model launched in Serbia
In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
Small businesses on the front lines of security
How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU
