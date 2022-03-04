Katrin Schuhen is a chemist, inventor and entrepreneur. She’s also a non-conformist who likes going her own way.

After a stint as a junior professor at the University of Koblenz-Landau in Germany, Katrin had an idea for an invention that could change the way microplastic pollution is removed from water— addressing a big global problem.

She didn’t want to start a normal for-profit company and plunge into what she calls “the shark pool” of the water sector. She wanted to create an organisation as unique as her invention.

She decided to create a non-profit company “where every profit is directly reinvested in our own research. It's like a university without this whole bureaucracy around.”

Though the idea had been germinating for some time, the new company, Wasser 3.0, was incorporated in 2020 as a non-profit, green-tech company focused on green technology and driven by research and development. It would incorporate a sustainable approach to business, and use every tool at its disposal to keep water clean. Everything was in line with Katrin’s philosophy of following her own path.

Microplastics pollution is a growing problem. These tiny particles come from products such as cosmetics and vehicle tires. They are shed into the water when we wash polyester clothing and are produced through many types of manufacturing. Most microplastics end up in the oceans, but they have been found in the snows of Mount Everest as well as in our bodies.

Filtration is the conventional way to remove microplastics from water, but this is laborious and expensive. Katrin turned the problem on its head.