DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY

French gigafactory provides lithium-ion batteries for electric cars

Financing the growth of an innovative company in the electric vehicle and energy storage sector.

Status
First signature
Signed
28/09/2023
Amount
EUR 428,158,659.23
Countries
France
Sector(s)
Industry
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 428,158,659.23
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 428,158,659.23
Industry : € 428,158,659.23
Signature date(s)
28/09/2023 : € 19,500,000
21/12/2023 : € 35,000,000
21/12/2023 : € 56,400,000
28/09/2023 : € 317,258,659.23
Data sheet
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Summary sheet
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
28/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Etude d'impact
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
France: EIB makes InvestEU-backed investment of €450 million to build AESC electric battery gigafactory in Douai

Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/09/2023
20220168
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
ENVISION AESC GROUP LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1317 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction and operation of an advanced manufacturing plant in Douai, France.

The aim is to supply the Renault Group with a new generation of Lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV). The project is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the implementation in Europe of an advanced manufacturing technology for the production of advanced li-ion battery cells. The latter is considered a key enabler for the development of the European EV industry.


The company achieved an important milestone in the prototyping of the cells and now needs to follow suit with getting it in a stable serial production at acceptable scrap rate, the hardest part in this high-tech industry by some accounts.


The project could make a substantial contribution to the development of the EU-based battery industry. The knowledge spillovers in Europe are related to the cooperation with the French EPC constructor for the development and construction of the highly specialised building (clean room, utilities), and with regional technical schools for the up/re-skilling of the labour force.


The project caters for the transition in e-mobility by supplying the growing demand in Europe for EV Batteries with advanced battery cells. It therefore qualifies in full as Climate Action (mitigation).


The project is located in a cohesion region where it will create significant long-term skilled employment. It therefore qualifies in full under Cohesion. 


The operation qualifies for InvestEU eligibility under the following main policy priority areas:

SIW:

1.1.6 Modernisation and decarbonisation of industry

(a)       decarbonisation investments in industries, in particular transport, aiming at significant reduction or avoidance of GHG emissions; and

(c)       investments in assets enabling the flow of low-carbon energy.


Europe must master the de-carbonisation of its transport sector. This passes through the transformation of its automotive industry from supplying vehicles running on carbon fuels to vehicles running on electricity. This in turn requires the build-up of an innovative European battery industry. Europe lags behind in the development and industrialisation of battery technologies and the related know-how.

The project addresses these failures.

The project:

(a) has the nature of a public good for which the operator or company cannot capture sufficient financial benefits (knowledge dissemination through technology transfer and education and skills of the local labour, and a lasting specialised infrastructure being made available at no or negligible cost, both in a Cohesion Region);

(b) generates externalities which the operator or company fails to internalise, such as climate mitigation.

The financing also addresses the market failure of insufficient investment in a transition region and thus supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. 


The Project's external benefits are potentially high as it contributes to the establishment of an industrial value chain in Europe of a competitive battery technology. The Project will lead to important knowledge transfer to Europe. It will deploy advanced manufacturing activities and related high skilled jobs in Europe. The Project will furthermore help creating the conditions for the deployment of e-mobility, and the development of a cleaner and more sustainable transport system In Europe and lead to lower emissions of pollutants (health benefits) and CO2 (climate benefits) on the roads.


The proposed non-recourse structure is innovative for this type of project, traditionally financed through corporate loans by commercial banks at sponsors' level. EIB's capability to appraise and structure the Project with unmatched terms and conditions on the commercial market would bring significant added value to the Promoter. EIB will not only close a large financing gap but also crowd in other financiers. The increased risk profile of the loans (loan tenor potentially going beyond the Renault offtake contract and being exposed to a mix of substantial market / technology / offtaker creditworthiness risks, subject to acceptability being confirmed during appraisal) beyond what the Bank traditionally regards as acceptable, can be considered thanks to Invest EU protection. 


Considering the above, the project will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns.


The operation would not be carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The implementation of an industrial scale plant for serial production of lithium-ion battery cells requires a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision in accordance with the EIA directive. This and other environmental, climate and social aspects will be appraised during project due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Comments

The project concerns a first implementation in Europe of an advanced manufacturing technology tailored to the production of a sub-type of advanced li-ion battery cells. The latter is considered a key enabler for the development of the European EV industry. The project could make a substantial contribution to the development of the EU-based battery industry. The knowledge spillovers in Europe are related to the cooperation with the French EPC constructor for the development and construction of the highly specialised building (clean room, utilities), and with regional technical schools for the up/re-skilling of the labour force. The project caters for the transition in e-mobility by supplying the growing demand in Europe for EV batteries with advanced battery cells. It therefore qualifies in full as Climate Action (mitigation). The project is located in a cohesion region where it will create significant long-term skilled employment. It therefore qualifies in full under EU Cohesion.

28/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Etude d'impact
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Summary sheet
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Data sheet
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
France: EIB makes InvestEU-backed investment of €450 million to build AESC electric battery gigafactory in Douai

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Etude d'impact
Publication Date
28 Feb 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160491980
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220168
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Publication Date
18 Apr 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162765287
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220168
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
28/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Etude d'impact
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Summary sheet
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Data sheet
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
France: EIB makes InvestEU-backed investment of €450 million to build AESC electric battery gigafactory in Douai

News & Stories

Data sheet
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Summary sheet
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
28/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Etude d'impact
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY

Inside the project

How and Why

An automotive ecosystem in northern France

Why

  • Global demand for lithium-ion batteries is rising
  • Europe needs to scale up its battery production capacity
  • Electric vehicle cut emissions and boost green transition
  • Cohesion, bringing Hauts-de-France in line with EU economies

How

  • Lithium-ion batteries for Renault’s electric cars, which drive much cleaner
  • Factory with combined capacity of 9 Gigawatt-hours, which will increase to between 24 and 30 gigawatt-hours by 2030
  • More jobs and new technologies to the Hauts-de-France region

Sectors & Countries

France France Global development Energy Climate and environment Global development

Impact

Boosting the European battery industry

  • The gigafactory has the capacity to power 200 000 electric cars each year in its initial phase
  • Reindustrialization of the Hauts-de-France region, known as the new “battery valley”
  • Creation of 1 200 direct jobs over the next three years and up to 3 000 jobs by 2030

This gigafactory is a beacon of progress, not only for AESC but for France and Europe’s green ambitions. We are proud to be able to advance clean mobility by making batteries and electric vehicles more affordable
Matsumoto Shoichi

chief executive, AESC

€449

million

The European Investment Bank provided over €449 million in financing to AESC

Play video

4:20

custom-preview

Story

Charging up France

Anastasia Walch-Guinebert has always enjoyed solving problems and figuring out ways to improve things. She also found the continuous innovation in the field of energy transition fascinating. That’s why she works as a process engineer at the Japan-headquartered, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), a position that allows her to merge both these interests. At the big, international battery company, she is improving the production of batteries for electric vehicles to ensure that they are safe, high-quality, effective, and environmentally sustainable.

“When there is an issue with the quality of product, we are the ones responsible for assessing the process and finding solutions to the problems,” she says. “This job allows me to have a positive impact on the environment and the world around me.”

With AESC planning to operate a battery gigafactory in Douai, in the Hauts-de-France, by 2025, her role will take on an even greater importance.

Douai, once known for its mining industry, has evolved into an automotive hub, with companies like Renault having their manufacturing plants here. Our project will add to this growing automotive ecosystem.
Anastasia Walch-Guinebert

process engineer, AESC

AESC is bringing their state-of-the-art know-how to France that will contribute to the sustainable development of the battery industry in Europe. The project will also support the reindustrialization of the Hauts-de-France region, known as the new “battery valley”, and accompany Renault’s strategic transition
Olivier Kueny

senior loan officer, European Investment Bank

What is a gigafactory?

€10

billion

EIB investment in France in 2022

Gigafactories are colossal manufacturing hubs, where companies usually produce electric vehicle batteries, renewable energy storage solutions, and related technologies. They specialise in producing one popular product on a large scale, unlike regular factories which are smaller and may cater to a variety of manufacturing needs. In Douai, AESC’s gigafactory will focus on the mass production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Lithium-ion batteries are preferred over sodium, magnesium, or hydrogen batteries for electric cars due to their high energy-density and longer lifespan, which is crucial for cars because of the limited space on board. Since lithium is the lightest metal, less energy is required to move the car, enabling higher efficiency and greater travel distance.

28 November 2023

Charging up France

A gigafactory for lithium-ion batteries in France create jobs and boost the European battery industry to drive cleaner mobility
Transport InvestEU France European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
28 February 2018

A jolt of green energy for Europe

The Northvolt lithium-ion battery plant in Sweden will help Europe cut its oil dependence and its reliance on imported batteries
Venture capital & equity Venture capital Transport Venture debt Circular economy Sweden European Union Innovation Climate Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
13 January 2021

Green energy in cars brewing coffee

A bidirectional charging investment in a German company helps make electric cars even better for the environment
Venture capital & equity Venture capital Transport Venture debt Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
Data sheet
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Summary sheet
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Related public register
28/02/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Etude d'impact
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Related press
France: EIB makes InvestEU-backed investment of €450 million to build AESC electric battery gigafactory in Douai

