New trains to improve Munich commutes

Like two-thirds of all regional train passengers in Bavaria, Christine often takes the Munich S-Bahn, the regional train network of Germany’s third-largest city. The journey from her home in Pasing, just 10 km from Marienplatz in the city centre, however, can be unpredictable. “It’s very crowded and there are a lot of delays,” she says. “Normally it should only take 20 to 25 minutes, but sometimes it can take me up to an hour.”

Christine is not alone. Across Germany almost one in three rail passengers reached their destination with a delay of 15 minutes or more in 2022. The S-Bahn Munich rail network is prone to delays, because every S-Bahn train entering or leaving central Munich has to pass through a single trunk line, the Stammstrecke, one of the busiest in all Europe. This leaves the network susceptible to bottlenecks and delays. Work is underway on a second trunk line. Though it will take years to complete, recently ordered new generation trains promise some quick improvements.