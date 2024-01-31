New trains to improve Munich commutes

These more comfortable and reliable trains will help convince people living on the outskirts of Munich to leave their cars at home and take the train.
Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Acquisition of about 110 new high capacity electric multiple units (EMUs) for S-Bahn Muenchen to replace life-expired vehicles, in support of an ongoing public transport capacity extension programme.
The project consists of the financing of the acquisition of new rolling stock (electric multiple units, or EMUs) estimated at about 110 vehicles and associated equipment for a public service contract to operate the rail passenger services on the S-Bahn network of Munich, Bavaria. The new fleet will complement the service improvements enabled by significant infrastructure works, in particular the enhancement of the tunnel through the city centre and the refurbishment of five sizeable stations. Together, these will allow increasing the service frequency and train length.
The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots), not included in the investment proposed but needed for the correct operation of the new rolling stock, will be analysed during the appraisal. Arrangements for the replacement or decommissioning of old rolling stock will be reviewed during appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by contributing to modal shift from road to railways.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
Inside the project
How and Why
Ease congestion, cut emissions
Why
- Munich’s regional rail network is prone to delays because of congested infrastructure
- The energy-efficient electric trains will cut CO2 emissions and convince more commuters to take the train instead of their cars
How
- The new trains have extra-wide doors to make getting on and off easier and faster
- New 200-metre-long trains will improve reliability and passenger comfort
Play video
2:53
Related media
Rail renaissance in North Macedonia
On the right side of the tracks
On track to a greener future
Related projects and stories
New green financing model launched in Serbia
In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
Small businesses on the front lines of security
How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU
Photogallery
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.