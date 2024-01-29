The Slovenian coastal city of Koper is one of four core Adriatic ports in the Baltic-Adriatic Corridor, one of the most important trans-European road and railway axes. But Koper is served by a single railway track, built in 1967, and it's no longer able to accommodate current and projected demand in the future. Koper is the only port in Slovenia and it has been growing over the years," says Tjaša Potisk, a senior associate at 2TDK Druzba za razvoj projekta." The current, old railway doesn't allow for all the cargo that comes into port to be distributed properly due to the lack of modern infrastructure such as roads and railways.”

2TDK is building a second rail line that will cut carbon emissions by reducing road freight and boost the coastal economy through greater trade. The European Investment Bank has signed a €250 million loan agreement with 2TDK Druzba za razvoj projekta to finance the construction of this second rail track of 27 kilometres between Divača, a village near Slovenia’s Italian border that’s also a railway hub, and the port of Koper.

The new line will run through seven tunnels and three viaducts. This means 75% of the route will be underground.