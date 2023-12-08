The project is an integral part of the core Baltic-Adriatic-Mediterranean Trans-European Transport Network rail corridor.

The investment will improve rail access to the port of Koper and address the rail network’s capacity constraints.

Annual emissions savings of around 49 000 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent are expected and 13 000 jobs will be created during construction.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €250 million loan agreement with 2TDK Družba za razvoj projekta d.o.o (2TDK) to co-finance the construction of the second rail track in Slovenia. The loan agreement was signed by EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris and 2TDK General Manager Matej Oset and Director Marko Brezigar at the Slovenian Ministry of Infrastructure, in the presence of Minister Alenka Bratušek.

The project set to receive EIB financing is integral to the development plans for the core Baltic-Adriatic-Mediterranean Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) rail corridor. A new 27 km single-track railway line between Divača and the port of Koper will add capacity to the existing single track, which can no longer accommodate current and expected future demand.

The operation will thus improve rail access to the port of Koper, which is one of five ports in the North Adriatic Ports Association (NAPA) serving the central and southeastern European freight market. Projections indicate emissions savings of approximately 49 000 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent per average operating year.

The project will help boost employment by creating about 13 000 jobs during construction and around 60 during operation, primarily in project management, infrastructure maintenance and traffic management.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris said: “The project will deliver cost efficiencies, enhance road safety and offer environmental benefits. As the EU climate bank, we recognise the increasing significance of railway transport in the transition away from road traffic, a major contributor to heightened pollution levels, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable transport solutions. It aligns seamlessly with EU transport policy and the Green Agenda, and contributes significantly to the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms and conditions and will be supplemented with financing from the Connecting Europe Facility and Cohesion Funds, which was also facilitated by the EIB advisory services’ involvement in project preparation (via JASPERS).

2TDK Director Marko Brezigar said: “In 2019, we initiated the process by securing approval for the loan from the EIB Board of Directors. Over the past four years, we have submitted extensive documentation demonstrating 2TDK’s transparent and cost-effective management of the second rail track project. We are pleased that the Bank has acknowledged the significance of the project, not only for Slovenia but also for the broader region.”

Infrastructure Minister Alenka Bratušek said: “Today’s contract signing for the second rail track project is a major milestone, putting it firmly on the path to success. I am delighted that we are now finalising this crucial step that will significantly enhance project financing. The addition of a second rail line between Divača and Koper is pivotal for enhancing connectivity in the broader European region, and will contribute to increased competitiveness and population mobility. Slovenia is benefiting from a very long-term loan with favourable conditions from the EIB, our shared financial institution. This collaboration underscores the EIB’s commitment to its development mission, reinforcing the positive impact of our partnership.”