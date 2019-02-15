DIVACA-KOPER SECOND RAIL TRACK

The project concerns the construction of a new 27 km single track railway line between Divaca and the port of Koper to add capacity to the existing single track which can no longer accommodate anticipated demand.





The project is expected to support the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and to reduce related negative transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures. The positive external effects of the project are expected to include reduction of pollution, global emissions, traffic accidents and road congestion. By focusing the investment on a line that is part of the Core Corridors of the Trans European Network for Transport, coordination failures are addressed. The project is fully aligned with EU transport policy and the Green Agenda as well as the country's national strategy. The project contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals.





The project will generate operating cost savings, road safety and environmental benefits. The project will improve the attractiveness of the port of Koper.





The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms and conditions - complemented with financing from the Connecting Europe Facility and Cohesion Fund which was also facilitated by the EIB involvement in project preparation (via JASPERS).



