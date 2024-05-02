Here’s how you boost maritime commerce and economic development, while reducing traffic and Co 2 emissions.

The Slovenian coastal city of Koper is served by a single railway track, built in 1967, and it’s no longer able to accommodate current and projected demand. The old railway doesn't allow for all the cargo that comes into port to be distributed properly.

2TDK, Družba za razvoj projekta is building a second rail line that will cut carbon emissions by reducing road freight. It will also boost the coastal economy through greater trade. By significantly reducing road traffic and bottlenecks, the project will save around 49 000 tonnes of CO 2 on average each year.

And it’s backed by EU financing.

Today, around 90 trains travel daily on the old railway line. The project will boost that to 212 trains.

It’s also expected that the project will boost employment by 13 000 jobs during the construction of the railway and around 60 during its operation, mainly in project management, infrastructure maintenance and traffic management.

“The second Divača-Koper railway line is of strategic interest to Slovenia and hinterland countries, as 70% of goods handled at Koper are destined for Central and Eastern Europe,” says Tjaša Potisk Ančimer, a senior associate at 2TDK, Družba za razvoj projekta. “As logistical flows are increasing at a steady pace, it’s crucial for Slovenia to maintain the advantages of its geostrategic position.”

The European Investment Bank, which is owned by the 27 EU member states, is loaning €250 million to finance the construction of this second rail track in Slovenia, the Bank’s largest investment in the country so far. That’s just one of many investments in Slovenia by the European Union’s financing arm. Last year, we invested €359 million in Slovenia.

