CrowdFarming’s direct-sales model promotes sustainable food

The proposed operation is aligned with InvestEU objectives regarding the development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services and addresses the European Green Deal Innovations Main Policy Priority Area under the InvestEU Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW).

The project also supports the EIB's objective of innovation and digitalisation, as it supports the development and market introduction of specialized B2B2C digital products to allow farmers to sell their products directly to end-consumers, including logistics, marketing, customer-support, and an online marketplace.

The EIB financing addresses a financing market gap thanks to a combination of unique features such as a 3-year availability period associated with a long-term maturity date and a bullet repayment. This would enable the Borrower to focus on growing its business by deploying its technological and commercial roadmap.

The project will lead to the development and deployment of innovative product and process technologies with substantial environmental and social benefits, and it is aligned with the European Commission in its Farm to Fork strategy promoting organic food and enabling direct commercialization from farmers at a competitive price.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.



