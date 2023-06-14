Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
CROWDFARMING (IEU G)

CrowdFarming’s direct-sales model promotes sustainable food

By matching farmers with customers, platform cuts food waste and delivers profits to small organic producers

Status
First signature
Signed
19/07/2023
Amount
EUR 15,000,000
Countries
Spain
Sector(s)
Services
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 15,000,000
Services : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/07/2023 : € 15,000,000
Summary sheet

Release date
27 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/07/2023
20220630
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CROWDFARMING (IEU G)
CROWDFARMING SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 38 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

CrowdFarming is a one-stop-shop platform for farmers seeking to sell directly to end-consumers without intermediaries. The investment programme addresses, among other activities, the further developments and enhancements of the digital marketplace, the integration of a broad and diversified range of payment methods to make user experience as frictionless as possible, the development of tools that foster order recurrence and promote transparency and sustainable agricultural practices, and the development of additional automation capabilities in logistics.

The project will finance mostly investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, as well as the commercial growth of the company.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation is aligned with InvestEU objectives regarding the development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services and addresses the European Green Deal Innovations Main Policy Priority Area under the InvestEU Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW).

The project also supports the EIB's objective of innovation and digitalisation, as it supports the development and market introduction of specialized B2B2C digital products to allow farmers to sell their products directly to end-consumers, including logistics, marketing, customer-support, and an online marketplace.

The EIB financing addresses a financing market gap thanks to a combination of unique features such as a 3-year availability period associated with a long-term maturity date and a bullet repayment. This would enable the Borrower to focus on growing its business by deploying its technological and commercial roadmap.

The project will lead to the development and deployment of innovative product and process technologies with substantial environmental and social benefits, and it is aligned with the European Commission in its Farm to Fork strategy promoting organic food and enabling direct commercialization from farmers at a competitive price.


The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The related activities will be performed in existing buildings with no relevant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) therefore no EIA is required.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 June 2023
19 July 2023
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CROWDFARMING (IEU G)
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168723514
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220630
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
News & Stories

Inside the project

How and Why

A win-win for farmers and consumers

Why

  • Better for the farmers, who receive a fairer price
  • Better for the consumers, who receive fresher food
  • Better for the environment because it reduces transport and storage time and cuts food waste and unnecessary packaging
  • Supports small-scale farmers, contributing to rural regions and strengthening local communities

How

  • Directly links consumers and farmers, allowing consumers to know exactly where the food is grown and how
  • CrowdFarming platform is helping to digitalise Europe’s agricultural sector and give producers more information on clients and demand
  • Consumers can strengthen their relationship with farmers by adopting a tree or plot

Sectors & Countries

Spain Spain Digitalisation and technological innovation

Impact

Fresher food and less waste

  • CrowdFarming’s model eliminates intermediaries, which reduces food waste, carbon emissions and energy consumption
  • The platform promotes organic farming practices, which avoid synthetic pesticides and fertilisers
  • CrowdFarming provides farmers with access to the website, distribution, customer service, training and marketing support
  • Direct-selling gives farmers more control over pricing

20%

less emissions compared to the supermarket model

Play video

1:58

custom-preview

Story

Tasty and good for the planet

It is rare to come across a project with such direct and tangible results on the ground.
Alejandro Raboso Campos

adviser, European Investment Bank

CrowdFarming represents 300 farmers from 15 countries, mainly in Europe. Customers have the option of ordering boxes of fruits and vegetables or products like honey and cheese. They can even adopt a tree, a plot of land or an animal and receive the harvest or other food.

Consumers buy products directly from farmers, which shortens the time between production and purchase and reduces food waste. Unlike some supermarkets, CrowdFarming does not store fruits and vegetables for weeks or spray it with antifungal chemicals to avoid spoilage. The efficient model benefits farmers and consumers.

The EIB has provided €15 million in venture debt to support CrowdFarming. This financing, backed by the InvestEU program, will enable the platform to scale reach more consumers and work directly with more farmers.

CrowdFarming
We are deeply committed to the concept of ‘farm to table.’
Cristina Domecq

head of sustainability and impact, CrowdFarming

Related media

24 November 2022

Beets to beat disease

French firm taps 200 years of experience in plant breeding to develop varieties that resist climate change and require less pesticide and fertilizer
InvestEU France European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy
2 November 2023

A stay of chick execution

Dutch company offers hatcheries a quick, low-cost way to know a chick’s sex before it hatches. That could prevent the culling of 6.5 billion male chicks each year.
Venture capital & equity Venture capital Venture debt InvestEU The Netherlands European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
8 October 2019

Climate solutions: Your stomach can save humanity

To fight climate change food has to be produced more efficiently. Here’s how data and technology can make our food choices environmentally friendly Headline H2: Climate solutions: Your stomach can help save humanity
Brazil Argentina Latin America and the Caribbean
2 June 2020

Good bacteria and stretchy mozzarella

The European Investment Bank is backing companies that look for alternatives to keep crops pest-free without conventional pesticides—and developing some unusual products, too.
Ireland Denmark France European Union Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy
29 January 2020

A sustainable and social supermarket

How a mother of three financed her sustainable supermarkets in the Netherlands with Impact Finance and made a difference in her community
Venture capital & equity Equity funds Venture capital SMEs Microfinance The Netherlands European Union SMEs Climate Climate and environment
Related projects and stories
19 December 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 December 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 December 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

