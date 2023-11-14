I was hooked, but also baffled. How could this papaya be so radically different from what I usually buy? I explored CrowdFarming’s website and even listened to their podcasts on sustainable agriculture. I noticed that the European Investment Bank, where I work, is supporting CrowdFarming with a €15 million venture debt loan, backed by the InvestEU programme. That was the “in” I needed.

Read how a Dutch company’s innovation stops the culling of male chicks

Digital pioneers

When brothers Gabriel and Gonzalo Úrculo inherited their grandfather’s orange plantation in Valencia, Spain, their family advised them to sell the money-losing farm. But they decided to give it one last try.

They started by selling to intermediaries such as cooperatives or large buyers, as their grandfather had always done. But they weren’t earning enough to cover their costs. They decided to create a website, “Naranjas del Carmen,” to sell directly to consumers across Europe. The website sold fruit to friends in Germany and Austria, but it expanded steadily by word-of-mouth. When Deutsche Welle, the German public broadcaster, did a story about the orchard, orders exploded. Demand was so strong Naranjas del Carmen couldn’t fill the orders.

Farmers in the same area of Spain who had witnessed this success reached out for help setting up their own online sales system. Gonzalo and Gabriel had put their finger on a major market gap: a massive demand from consumers and farmers to connect directly. In 2017, the Úrculo brothers, together with business partners Juliette Simonin and Moises Calviño, founded CrowdFarming to provide farmers with the services – software, web design, logistics, customer services, marketing and agronomic support – Naranjas del Carmen had developed over the years to sell directly to end-consumers.

“CrowdFarming was born as a one-stop-shop for farmers who want to create their own direct sales channel,” says Román Martínez de Aragón, head of strategy at CrowdFarming. “We take care of that complexity, so that farmers can focus on growing, producing, and harvesting their food.”

CrowdFarming is helping to digitalise the agricultural sector in Europe, which is made up largely of small producers that don’t necessarily have the means or expertise to sell directly to consumers via a website.

Direct selling also gives farmers more control over pricing. “Farmers, who were usually price-takers from supermarkets, now have the power to set their own prices – creating a paradigm shift in the industry,” says Jérôme Marcelino, the senior loan officer in charge of the investment for the European Investment Bank.

Tasty and good for the planet

CrowdFarming only features farmers producing organic food and farmers transitioning to organic. Agronomists carefully select the farmers who sell on the platform, ensuring they apply the highest sustainability, quality and production standards.

María Martínez Hijano, from Malaga, persuaded her family to convert their fourth-generation farm to organic produce when she took it over in 2017. She started selling mangoes via the CrowdFarming platform in 2020, with huge success. “We’ve been able to grow and innovate towards a style of farming that is increasingly integrated with the environment,” Hijano says. “We have price stability and can plan the harvest, while clients also enjoy price stability, premium-quality products and the satisfaction of knowing who’s behind production.”

Unlike some supermarkets, CrowdFarming does not store produce for weeks or spray it with antifungal chemicals to make it last longer. The fruits and vegetables sold on the website are picked according to client orders, and fruit and vegetables are left on the trees or bushes until they are just ripe enough to ship. In conventional farming, food is harvested when it’s convenient for the intermediary, such as the supermarket, and produce can spend months in ripening chambers or industrial refrigerators.

While the approach helps ensure CrowdFarming’s products are flavourful, it creates work for farmers, who previously would just harvest crops once a year and then ship them to intermediaries or supermarkets. With CrowdFarming, farmers need to plan out several harvests.