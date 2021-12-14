Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA

Investing in women-led businesses in Africa

Support for a private equity fund that finances women-owned firms, enhancing their economic and social impact in Africa

Status
First signature
Signed
15/11/2021
Amount
EUR 21,495,980.43
Countries
Sector(s)
Services
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 21,495,980.43
Sector(s)
Services : € 21,495,980.43
Signature date(s)
15/11/2021 : € 21,495,980.43
Data sheet
ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
Summary sheet
ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
Related public register
05/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
EIB-supported gender lens investment fund Alitheia IDF announces final close at $100 million
A true by women, for women fund

Summary sheet

Release date
5 December 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2021
20180684
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 25 million (EUR 20 million)
USD 100 million (EUR 82 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation concerns a participation in the Alitheia Women Fund for Africa, a closed-end private equity fund with a target size of USD 75m.The Fund's strategy is to invest in women owned and/or led SMEs in Sub-Saharan Africa and/or businesses that provide goods and services to women in Africa, with a focus on Ghana, Lesotho, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The Fund is generalist in terms of sectors.

The Fund will focus on SMEs on a growth path with a proactive approach to back women founders and/or senior managers or cater to women as a customer group (through companies, which address issues specific to women in Africa).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund's operational guidelines provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

Not applicable.

05/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
Summary sheet
ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
Data sheet
ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
EIB-supported gender lens investment fund Alitheia IDF announces final close at $100 million

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
Publication Date
5 Apr 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133433243
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180684
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
05/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
Summary sheet
ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
Data sheet
ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
EIB-supported gender lens investment fund Alitheia IDF announces final close at $100 million
A true by women, for women fund

News & Stories

EIB-supported gender lens investment fund Alitheia IDF announces final close at $100 million
A true by women, for women fund
Data sheet
ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
Summary sheet
ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
05/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA

Inside the project

How and Why

Investing in gender-diverse firms and social impact in Africa

Why

  • Solid financial returns and tangible social impact in Africa
  • Supports women-owned businesses and drives gender diversity
  • Traditional investors leave money on the table as investing in women brings superior performance

How

  • Support investment funds like Alitheia to boost financing and growth of gender-diverse small and medium-sized firms 
  • Facilitate funding from traditional financiers who are challenged to step out of their comfort zone
  • Commit to multilateral initiatives like the 2X Challenge to support projects that empower women and enhance their economic participation

Sectors & Countries

Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Chad Comoros Congo Congo (Democratic Republic) Côte d'Ivoire Djibouti Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Ethiopia Gabon Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Kenya Kingdom of Eswatini Lesotho Liberia Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa Sudan São Tomé e Principe Tanzania The Gambia The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Togo Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe Digitalisation and technological innovation

Impact

Supporting women’s entrepreneurship

The European Investment Bank signed a $24.6 million investment in the Alitheia fund, enabling it to reach its target size of $100 million.

Alitheia is a 2X Flagship fund committed to investing with a gender lens using the 2X criteria.

"They were pioneers in this segment and really the first team to propose a gender-focused fund in sub-Saharan Africa."
Déborah Vouche

Who worked on the EU bank’s investment in Alitheia

Play video

1:09

custom-preview

Story

Driving gender diversity in Africa

"This is a true by women, for women fund"
Déborah Vouche

Who worked on the EU bank’s investment in Alitheia

Chika Russell left her home in Nigeria for the United Kingdom at the age of six. In 2014, after seven years working in finance, she created her own company. CHIKA’S sources unique ingredients from across Africa and works directly with communities in Nigeria to offer healthy, hand-made snacks to British consumers. One of CHIKA’S investors is Alitheia IDF, a gender-lens African investment fund led by two female founding partners, Tokunboh Ishmael and Polo Leteka.

The growth capital from Alitheia has allowed Chika to set up a manufacturing facility in Nigeria, employing 320 people, 70% of them female. The facility will produce snacks for the Nigerian and West African markets, exporting to neighbouring countries and creating jobs there.

The European Investment Bank signed its $24.6 million investment in the pioneering fund in November 2021. 

"Tokunboh and Polo possess a true private equity track record and have already been successful in previous initiatives. They have the willingness to make things happen and we saw we could help them structure the fund and apply the highest standards in terms of governance and reporting."
Matthieu Ducorroy

Head of Private Equity, European Investment

Facilitating investment on women-led businesses

In 2008, when Tokunboh and Polo started Alitheia IDF, which is a joint venture between Alitheia Capital in Nigeria and IDF Capital in South Africa, they were determined to back women-owned businesses, because they knew that there were many women on the continent whose businesses could grow with the right funding.

As advice to budding women entrepreneurs, Tokunboh says: “Raise your aspirations. It’s not easy to raise funding. Hopefully you will be knocking at our door. If you go knocking elsewhere don’t be put off by a ‘no’. Leverage a ‘no’ to think about what you need to change within your business. Be open and flexible to that. If you recognise that is it just unconscious bias, you really need to come to Alitheia IDF.”

Listen to our podcast on gender lending:

The smart money is on women

We already know that investing in women is good business. Enterprises with women in at least half of leadership positions have higher sales growth, are more profitable and get a better return on their assets. Roughly 80% of consumer buying decisions are made by women, which means that firms with women across their ranks often produce better-selling products. But investing in women doesn’t just make good financial sense. It makes good climate sense:

Companies that expanded the female representation of their boards over a five-year period were 60% more likely to reduce the intensity of their energy consumption, 39% more likely to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and 46% more likely to lower their water use.

Related media

14 December 2021

A true by women, for women fund

Altheia IDF secures $100 million financing to continue its investment in gender-lens small and medium-sized businesses in six African countries—and brings Nigerian snack foods to the UK, as well
SMEs Diversity and gender Zambia Nigeria Ghana South Africa Zimbabwe Lesotho Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
15 November 2021

Where climate and gender collide

Women are an essential part of the climate solution. Climate projects need women’s input to succeed, considering the enormous role they play as consumers, community leaders, workers and entrepreneurs.
4 January 2022

Worldwide action, local change

Global investment funds back clean energy, sustainable farming and gender-balanced workplaces in Asia and Latin America, with EU investments in renewable energy, sustainable farming and gender-balanced workplaces
Diversity and gender Peru Singapore Philippines Colombia Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Climate and environment
Data sheet
ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
Summary sheet
ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
05/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALITHEIA IDF WOMEN FUND FOR AFRICA
EIB-supported gender lens investment fund Alitheia IDF announces final close at $100 million
A true by women, for women fund

