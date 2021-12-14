Investing in women-led businesses in Africa

"They were pioneers in this segment and really the first team to propose a gender-focused fund in sub-Saharan Africa."
The proposed operation concerns a participation in the Alitheia Women Fund for Africa, a closed-end private equity fund with a target size of USD 75m.The Fund's strategy is to invest in women owned and/or led SMEs in Sub-Saharan Africa and/or businesses that provide goods and services to women in Africa, with a focus on Ghana, Lesotho, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The Fund is generalist in terms of sectors.
The Fund will focus on SMEs on a growth path with a proactive approach to back women founders and/or senior managers or cater to women as a customer group (through companies, which address issues specific to women in Africa).
The Fund's operational guidelines provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.
Investing in gender-diverse firms and social impact in Africa
Why
- Solid financial returns and tangible social impact in Africa
- Supports women-owned businesses and drives gender diversity
- Traditional investors leave money on the table as investing in women brings superior performance
How
- Support investment funds like Alitheia to boost financing and growth of gender-diverse small and medium-sized firms
- Facilitate funding from traditional financiers who are challenged to step out of their comfort zone
- Commit to multilateral initiatives like the 2X Challenge to support projects that empower women and enhance their economic participation
"Tokunboh and Polo possess a true private equity track record and have already been successful in previous initiatives. They have the willingness to make things happen and we saw we could help them structure the fund and apply the highest standards in terms of governance and reporting."
