Chika Russell left her home in Nigeria for the United Kingdom at the age of six. But those early years of family cooking and traditional recipes inspired her career, because she fell in love with the local street food made by Nigerian women — “dodo” fried plantain, roasted yam, and the small, more intense variety of peanuts grown in the country, called “epa.”

As an adult, Chika noticed that African food is hugely under-represented in the UK snack market. In 2014, after seven years working in finance, she created her own company. CHIKA’S sources unique ingredients from across Africa and works directly with communities in Nigeria to offer healthy, hand-made snacks to British consumers.

“I wanted to do something impactful for other people,” says Chika, “and have the most successful business possible.”

As a way to give back to the women who inspired her, Chika launched Snacks4Change, a partnership with World Vision, which will provide 38 000 girls access to education by 2025 and build schools for children across Africa in the next decade.

One of CHIKA’S investors is Alitheia IDF, a gender-lens African investment fund led by two female founding partners, Tokunboh Ishmael and Polo Leteka. The European Investment Bank signed a $24.6 million investment in the pioneering fund in November 2021, enabling Alitheia to reach its target size of $100 million. It’s the EU bank’s first investment in a private equity fund that focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises with a gender lens in Africa.

Championing dreams

Alitheia’s collaboration with Chika started in April 2020. “Tokunboh Ishmael was very direct,” says Chika. “She told me, ‘I champion your dreams, but you need to make returns too’. I appreciated her directness. We were both very efficient. We did not want to waste time, and that suited me wonderfully.”

The growth capital from Alitheia has allowed Chika to set up a manufacturing facility in Nigeria, which is expected to open in early 2022, employing 320 people, 70% of them female. The facility will produce snacks for the Nigerian and West African markets. All the products will be exported to neighbouring countries, creating jobs there, too. Alitheia also helped Chika accelerate the growth of CHIKA’s UK, by expanding its team and distribution networks.