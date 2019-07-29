Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH

Climate research by the sea and in it

Located on Antikythera, a small, almost uninhabited island between Crete and the Peloponnese, the Observatory will carry out atmospheric and climate data collection as a research station with laboratories and lodging for visiting and resident scientists and technicians.

Status
First signature
Signed
08/07/2020
Amount
EUR 57,500,000
Countries
Greece
Sector(s)
Services
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 57,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 57,500,000
Services : € 57,500,000
Signature date(s)
8/07/2020 : € 16,500,000
8/07/2020 : € 41,000,000
Data sheet
MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH
Summary sheet
MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH

Release date
5 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/07/2020
20180743
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 58 million
EUR 78 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments that will improve our understanding of the sources and impact of climate change and is expected to identify ways to mitigate and adapt to it, including economically, which is a priority on the European political and research agenda.

The new vessel will complement vessels of other countries in terms of coverage of the East Mediterranean Sea, the Black Sea and the Red Sea, which are quickly reachable from Greece. The geophysical observatory PANGEA will provide harmonized, reliable, and documented open access observational data of climate, energy and geophysical parameters. The project has two components: a) the marine component concerns the replacement of the existing oceanographic vessel R/V AEGAEO by a new, ocean-going, multi-purpose, state-of-the-art equipped research vessel b) the atmospheric component refers to the establishment of the Panhellenic Geographical Observatory of Antikythera (PANGEA), a national research infrastructure for climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project covers research facilities of a kind that are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB ank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. In addition, the proposed location for the new atmospheric research infrastructure is the island of Antikythera and is located within two Natura 2000 sites. One site is a Special Conservation Area (SAC) and the other is a Special Protection Area (SPA) for birds species. The Bank's services will verify during the appraisal the project's compliance with the Habitats and Birds Directive (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC) and the obtaining of other relevant environmental authorisations for both project components as required. The project will contain new construction of public buildings; therefore, compliance with directive 2010/32/EU on the energy performance in buildings will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter will have to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH
Summary sheet
MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH
Data sheet
MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH
Publication Date
27 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92762126
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180743
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH
Summary sheet
MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH
Data sheet
MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH

How and Why

Tackling the brain drain

Why

  • Fill the void for a fully equipped atmospheric and geophysical research station in southern Europe that can produce accurate data for climate models
  • Bridge the financing gap for scientific projects in Greece
  • Help tackle the brain drain that has deprived Greece of highly trained scientists

How

  • The geophysical and atmospheric observatory will provide harmonized, reliable, and open-access data on climate, energy and geophysical parameters
  • Both projects help scientists observe and predict climate change globally, including monitoring seismic activity
  • Innovative construction of the research vessel: at 70 metres in length and 16 metres wide, it will be equipped with sizeable multi-purpose laboratories and spacious open decks.
  • Data collection on sea temperature and salinity, sampling sea floor sediments
  • Monitoring of the sea pollution on the surface, water column and the seabed, including the health of coastal and open sea habitats and their ecosystems
  • Explore the deepest parts of the Mediterranean, including active underwater volcanoes, that could be the source of biotechnological discoveries and innovations

Sectors & Countries

Greece Greece Digitalisation and technological innovation

Impact

Vital data to predict natural disasters

  • Help Greek civil protection authorities forecast and possibly avoid severe effects of natural disasters
  • Strengthen the preservation of biodiversity by observing how the ecosystem is changing: for example, by studying invasive species that arrive from tropical waters and are now thriving due to the rise in the temperature of the seawater
  • Support pan-European and international collaboration: The data and the facilities will be accessible to foreign scientific missions, to conduct experiments or other projects
  • Promote societal benefits, related to reversing the population decline of Antikythera and improving coastal shipping in this border area
The observatory is a big leap forward in measuring atmospheric parameters and building climate models for the south-eastern Mediterranean.
Prof. Manolis Plionis

President, National Observatory of Athens

The observatory will be ecologically built to protect the environment.
Story

Modern observatory, ancient location

The new oceanographic research vessel will be 70 metres long and 16 metres wide.

It’s more than fitting that the tiny Greek island of Antikythera, off the west tip of Crete, will be host to the new atmospheric and geophysical research centre — the island has a connection to Greece’s ancient scientists.

Until now, this island has been best known for being where the  “Antikythera mechanism” was discovered on an ancient shipwreck. This sophisticated, geared device, more than 2 100 years old, was an analogue computer, capable of calculating the movement of the planets and stars as well as coming eclipses and the dates of the next Olympic Games.

But more than that, Antikythera has been selected as the location of a state-of-the-art atmospheric and geophysical research station because it satisfies a number of scientific criteria:

  • its remote location and very few permanent residents mean that human intervention and air pollution are minimal
  • it is at a key crossroads of air currents carrying desert dust from the Sahara, air pollution from major urban areas, and volcanic ash from Mount Etna
  • its atmospheric conditions enable reliable and representative measurement of atmospheric aerosols and natural background levels of greenhouse gases.

The observatory will be sustainably built and will provide its own energy via solar panels to protect the environment, but also so as not to hamper the sensitivity of its equipment.

This research station also fills a void in the Mediterranean region, which despite being one of the areas most affected by climate change, has the least scientific infrastructure to produce data.

Hellenic Centre for Marine Research
We have not financed something like this in Europe. This is cutting edge infrastructure on these areas and it is fulfilling to see that the investment can also have an impact socially, by keeping researchers in Greece.
Anthony Friedman

Engineer, European Investment Bank

Right now we don’t know about the biodiversity of the deep-sea ecosystem.
Tanya Zervoudaki

Researcher, Hellenic Centre for Marine Research

The new oceanographic research vessel for the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research, built to be fuel efficient, will be capable of carrying out missions in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea, the Red Sea, and potentially even in the Atlantic Ocean.

It will carry a remotely operated vehicle that can observe, measure, and sample at great depths, as well as state of the art multibeam echosounders that can provide valuable information on sea floor morphology, and numerous high-tech scientific instruments in support of cutting-edge shallow and deep-sea research.

Tanya Zervoudaki, a researcher with the HCMR, says the new boat will give the centre and other scientists critical tools for research.

The larger size of the vessel means it will be more stable for delicate lab processes like DNA extraction, Zervoudaki says. But just as important is its capacity to make new discoveries. “Right now we don’t know about the biodiversity of the deep-sea ecosystem,” she says. “Maybe we can find new species, or even enzymes or bacteria that could help human health or with adaptation for other organisms.”

Financing for scientific projects is scarce, especially in the period of austerity in Greece since the financial crisis.

HELLENIC CENTRE FOR MARINE RESEARCH

29 July 2019

Athens bets on green infrastructure and biodiversity

A nature-based Athens climate adaptation project financed by a new EU initiative plants trees and birdhouses in a sea of concrete and asphalt and makes life better for citizens
Urban agenda Urban development Environment NCFF - Natural Capital Financing Facility Greece European Union Climate Climate and environment Social infrastructure
8 November 2021

Climate tracking on a remote Greek island

The PANGEA research station on the remote Greek island of Antikythera will gather new data to model the impact of climate change in the Mediterranean region.
Climate Renewable energy Greece European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
Data sheet
MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH
Summary sheet
MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH

Photogallery

The project has two components with the beneficiaries of this project being two of Greece's leading research centres, the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research (HCMR) and the National Observatory of Athens (NOA). With regard to HCMR, the project concerns the design and build of a new oceanographic vessel in replacement of an existing vessel that has reached the end of its useful economic life and for the NOA, the project concerns the establishment of the national research infrastructure Panhellenic Geographical Observatory of Antikythira (PANGEA), an atmospheric data collection and research station to be located on a remote island, Antikythira. Both components will be national research infrastructure for climate change.
MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH
©HCMR
The project has two components with the beneficiaries of this project being two of Greece's leading research centres, the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research (HCMR) and the National Observatory of Athens (NOA). With regard to HCMR, the project concerns the design and build of a new oceanographic vessel in replacement of an existing vessel that has reached the end of its useful economic life and for the NOA, the project concerns the establishment of the national research infrastructure Panhellenic Geographical Observatory of Antikythira (PANGEA), an atmospheric data collection and research station to be located on a remote island, Antikythira. Both components will be national research infrastructure for climate change.
MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH
©HCMR
The project has two components with the beneficiaries of this project being two of Greece's leading research centres, the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research (HCMR) and the National Observatory of Athens (NOA). With regard to HCMR, the project concerns the design and build of a new oceanographic vessel in replacement of an existing vessel that has reached the end of its useful economic life and for the NOA, the project concerns the establishment of the national research infrastructure Panhellenic Geographical Observatory of Antikythira (PANGEA), an atmospheric data collection and research station to be located on a remote island, Antikythira. Both components will be national research infrastructure for climate change.
MARINE AND ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH
©HCMR

