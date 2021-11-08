Aside from the Arctic and the Antarctic, the Mediterranean region is one of the regions most affected by climate change. Overall, the area is warming 20% faster than the global average.

Yet until now, there has not been a fully equipped atmospheric research station in southeastern Europe to collect the data needed to create the models that would help predict and plan for the consequences of the climate crisis in the region.

For Dr Manolis Plionis, the director of the National Observatory of Athens, time is of the essence. This past summer of extreme heat waves and widespread forest fires in Greece only underlines the urgency.

“We don’t have data, and we need data to run the climatological models,” says Plionis. “The goal is to have detailed data on a variety of themes, including greenhouse gases, the aerosols in the atmosphere, even dust from the Sahara, and the interaction with the solar energy, to present a clearer picture of what is happening.”

EU funding for Mediterranean climate research centre

With funding from the European Investment Bank and the Greek government, the observatory is building what Plionis calls “a super research station” on the remote island of Antikythera, off the western coast of Crete. All three institutes from the observatory — environmental science, geophysics, and astronomy and astrophysics — will be represented at the new centre, which will be called PANGEA, for Panhellenic Geophysical observatory of Antikythera.

The observatory chose Antikythera, famous for the ancient astronomical calculator the Antikythera Mechanism that was discovered in its waters in 1900, for the new centre because it satisfies multiple criteria: