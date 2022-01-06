Hope for Italian small businesses

Signature(s)
The project will support financing of eligible investments promoted by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and midcaps in Italy, with particular focus on those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for small/medium projects carried out by SMEs and midcaps, also in the form of networks.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
A rapid response
Why
- Italy was the hardest hit country in the European Union in terms of COVID-19 death toll
- To provide a rapid response to give small businesses liquidity to tackle the crisis
How
- Casse Depositi e Prestiti provides liquidity lines to its bank partners for on-lending to small and medium sized corporates
- The loans made under this programme provide companies with working capital, when their regular business has dried up in pandemic lockdowns
"We are standing shoulder to shoulder with Italian small businesses and microbusinesses."
