As a child, Giuliano Annigliato used to turn the knob of the television set again and again, just for the pleasure of tuning into one of the two channels available back then. Perhaps it was inevitable that he would find his way into local radio and television in Bagnoli, his working-class neighbourhood on the outskirts of Naples.

But he always remembered, too, how he had felt when his father died of a heart attack. Aged 19, it was a punch to the stomach, a unique heartache. The factory where his father had worked offered him a job, but he said: “No, thanks. I’ll manage by myself.” And after a decade in the media, he did just that, founding the advertising agencies A&C Network and Uno Outdoor.

For three decades, Annigliato’s business has grown in size and ambition, backing the restoration of monuments in Naples and elsewhere with an innovative idea that saves money for the municipality. But when the COVID-19 virus ravaged Italy in March, it hit Annigliato’s business too—most of his clients were in the clothing sector, one of the worst-hit by the pandemic.