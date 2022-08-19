The comfort of running water in Senegal

Marie Sall woke up before dawn hoping to fill a barrel while the water was running, so that her household of seven could drink and wash all day. But the taps have been empty for weeks in the Pikine district of Saint-Louis. “I wish I had some comfort one day,” says Sall. “Comfort is having a running tap.”

Fresh hope takes the shape of a €64.5 million European Investment Bank loan coupled with a €5.55 million European Union grant to the Republic of Senegal. The financing will bring drinking water to Sall and all the other residents of Saint-Louis, Kaolack and Kolda.

