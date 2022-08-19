The comfort of running water in Senegal

"I’m proud to be part of a project which has helped vulnerable communities in Senegal."
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Projet de renforcement des systèmes d'approvisionnement en eau potable des villes de Saint-Louis, Kaolack et Kolda et appui à la campagne nationale de branchements sociaux en réponse à la crise sanitaire COVID-19.
Le projet vise à améliorer de façon durable l'accès universel à une eau potable de qualité, ce qui aura un fort impact social (en particulier pour les personnes vulnérables) et permettra une croissance économique plus inclusive. Le projet s'inscrit également dans le cadre de la réponse nationale face à la crise sanitaire liée au COVID-19, en soutenant les mesures d'hygiène imposées par la survenue de la pandémie telles que le lavage des mains.
Le projet sera bénéfique en matière d'environnement à travers la gestion durable des ressources en eau, ainsi que du point de vue de la santé publique. Les impacts environnementaux ont été identifiés dans les études d'impacts environnementaux et sociaux (EIES) préliminaires. Ces dernières seront finalisées lors des études d'exécution. Les mesures d'atténuation appropriées seront incluses dans le plan associé de gestion environnementale et sociale (PGES), dont la mise en œuvre incombera aux entreprises de travaux.
La Banque exigera que le Promoteur s'assure que la mise en œuvre du projet est réalisée conformément au Guide de Passation des Marchés de la Banque.
Weathering climate change
Why
- Senegal’s population boom and severe droughts intensify pressure on already scarce water resources
- If there’s no water in smaller cities, people will be displaced from their homes as they migrate to find a better way of life
- Scarce water adds to existing health problems from airborne and waterborne diseases.
How
- At the end of the project, the town of Saint-Louis in northern Senegal will have a new drinking water treatment plant, reservoir units for storage and the extension of the distribution network
- The towns of Kolda and Kaolack in Senegal’s centre and south will also benefit from similar facilities
- The project helps meet the growing demand for water and reduces disparities in the country.
"We’ve had the comfort of being accompanied by a solid partner."
