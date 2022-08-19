Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE

Desalination and pipeline project delivers water to Jordan

A country faces “water scarcity” when it has less than 500m3 of water per person per year – Jordan has less than 100m3 of freshwater per person annually. The Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project aims to fix that by supplying the Jordan capital Amman with desalinated Red Sea water.

Status
First signature
Signed
24/07/2025
Amount
EUR 427,000,000
Countries
Jordan
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
See more

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 427,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 427,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 427,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2025 : € 30,000,000
14/10/2024 : € 47,000,000
28/11/2023 : € 50,000,000
3/12/2023 : € 100,000,000
8/12/2022 : € 200,000,000
(*) Including a € 47,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the COMMISSION EUROPEENNE ,a € 50,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Link to source
Data sheet
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Other links
Summary sheet
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Annexes
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE- Environmental and Social Impact Assessment report
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - IPS to SWRO conveyance profile (Sea Water)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Baseline survey and laboratory analysis (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - SWRO to IPS conveyance profile (Brine)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - GHG (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Details of archaeological sites (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - layout of the desalination plant
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - CRVA report (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - IPS site layout and marine works
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Noise level
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Process flow diagrams
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Land Acquisition Resettlement Policy Framework (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - First disclosure session
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Scoping session details
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - ESMP (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Second disclosure session
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Trihalomethanes and Residual Chlorine Analysis (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Brine discharge risk assessment (Arabic version)
Related press
Jordan and EIB sign €200 million loan for Aqaba Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project
Related story
A gateway to partnership

Summary sheet

Release date
27 April 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2022
20190712
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
MINISTRY OF WATER AND IRRIGATION - HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN,SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 641 million (EUR 636 million)
USD 2700 million (EUR 2682 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The primary objective of the project is to provide 300 million cubic metres (MCM) of potable water to Amman and other governorates in Jordan and, possibly, to areas along the project pipelines route. The water will come from a seawater reverse osmosis plant south of Aqaba and will be conveyed to Amman via a new, approximately 420 km long water conveyor that would run for most of its part parallel to the existing Disi Conveyor.

Jordan has one of the lowest levels of water availability per capita in the world, which is anticipated to decline even more over the next years. This is due to an increase in population (expected to increase by 2047 from the current estimated 10 million to 18 million inhabitants) and the consequences of climate change in the country. In that context, the AAWDCP is expected to contribute to the following objectives: (i) increase the resilience of the water supply by substantially increasing water production by providing up to additional 300 million cubic metres of water per year to Amman; (ii) adapt to and potentially mitigate the impacts of climate change; and (iii) create jobs both during construction and operation. The project is a high priority for the Government of Jordan and supports the EU and EIB objectives in the country. Specifically it is in line with: - National priorities, in particular the National Water Strategy 2016-2025, which identifies projects that contribute to a resilient water sector as a key priority for concessional financing. - EU policy objectives, as the project is included among the flagship initiatives identified in the EU Joint Communication on Renewed Partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood, published in February 2021. - The EIB's objectives under the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI), specifically the development of social and economic infrastructure, as well as the Bank's Water Sector Lending Orientation, Adaptation Plan and Climate Bank Roadmap. - Sustainable Development Goal #6, which calls for ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, and #11 (make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable).

Additionality and Impact

The AAWDCP is the largest water generation scheme to be implemented in the history of Jordan. It will generate from the outset 300 MCM per year of water and will be implemented through a build-operate[1]transfer (BOT) scheme. The project will close a supply-demand gap that is growing over time as a result of climate change. The project thus contributes significantly to the objectives of Jordan's National Water Strategy, the EU Joint Communication on Renewed Partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood, and the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and Adaptation Plan. The benefits of the project include increased availability of water for domestic, municipal and industrial uses. The project also helps mitigate market failures by financing critical water supply infrastructure that generates positive externalities, mainly (i) security of supply in a wider geographic context with very scarce water resources, allowing for stable and prosperous social and economic livelihoods and (ii) environmental benefits by relieving further over-exploitation of groundwater resources. EIB's financial and non-financial contribution to the project is excellent. The Bank, alongside numerous development partners, is providing a substantial and favourable financing package, consisting of sovereign lending, project finance, and the management of an investment grant from the EU. In addition, the Bank has been involved from the very beginning of the project and provided technical expertise in the origination and structuring of the project, primarily through the ESIA, which establishes environmental and social standards in line with international best practices and which was funded and managed by EIB.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A full Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) has been completed with funding from the EIB and in line with international best practices and EIB environmental and social standards. The ESIA has also been approved by the relevant Jordanian authorities.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Annexes
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Non-Technical Summary
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE- Environmental and Social Impact Assessment report
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - IPS to SWRO conveyance profile (Sea Water)
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Baseline survey and laboratory analysis (Arabic version)
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - SWRO to IPS conveyance profile (Brine)
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - GHG (Arabic version)
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Details of archaeological sites (Arabic version)
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - layout of the desalination plant
21/06/2025 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (Arabic version)
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - CRVA report (Arabic version)
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - IPS site layout and marine works
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Noise level
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Process flow diagrams
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Land Acquisition Resettlement Policy Framework (Arabic version)
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - First disclosure session
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Scoping session details
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - ESMP (Arabic version)
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Second disclosure session
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Trihalomethanes and Residual Chlorine Analysis (Arabic version)
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Brine discharge risk assessment (Arabic version)
Link to source
Summary sheet
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Other links
Data sheet
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Related press
Jordan and EIB sign €200 million loan for Aqaba Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Annexes
Publication Date
7 Jun 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157701388
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Publication Date
8 Jun 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157505254
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Non-Technical Summary
Publication Date
8 Jun 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157505368
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Publication Date
16 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156117900
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE- Environmental and Social Impact Assessment report
Publication Date
12 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247200983
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - IPS to SWRO conveyance profile (Sea Water)
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247882142
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Baseline survey and laboratory analysis (Arabic version)
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247782674
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - SWRO to IPS conveyance profile (Brine)
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247882143
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - GHG (Arabic version)
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247882140
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Details of archaeological sites (Arabic version)
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247869284
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - layout of the desalination plant
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247879961
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (Arabic version)
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247869919
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - CRVA report (Arabic version)
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247888141
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - IPS site layout and marine works
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248034405
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Noise level
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247892583
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Process flow diagrams
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248024520
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Land Acquisition Resettlement Policy Framework (Arabic version)
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247886262
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - First disclosure session
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247838881
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Scoping session details
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247886259
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - ESMP (Arabic version)
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247869917
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Second disclosure session
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247879958
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Trihalomethanes and Residual Chlorine Analysis (Arabic version)
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247819697
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Brine discharge risk assessment (Arabic version)
Publication Date
21 Jun 2025
Document language
Arabic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248042881
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190712
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Annexes
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE- Environmental and Social Impact Assessment report
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - IPS to SWRO conveyance profile (Sea Water)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Baseline survey and laboratory analysis (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - SWRO to IPS conveyance profile (Brine)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - GHG (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Details of archaeological sites (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - layout of the desalination plant
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - CRVA report (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - IPS site layout and marine works
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Noise level
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Process flow diagrams
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Land Acquisition Resettlement Policy Framework (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - First disclosure session
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Scoping session details
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - ESMP (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Second disclosure session
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Trihalomethanes and Residual Chlorine Analysis (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Brine discharge risk assessment (Arabic version)
Other links
Summary sheet
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Data sheet
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Related press
Jordan and EIB sign €200 million loan for Aqaba Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project
Related story
A gateway to partnership

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Jordan and EIB sign €200 million loan for Aqaba Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project
Related story
A gateway to partnership
Other links
Data sheet
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Summary sheet
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Annexes
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE- Environmental and Social Impact Assessment report
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - IPS to SWRO conveyance profile (Sea Water)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Baseline survey and laboratory analysis (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - SWRO to IPS conveyance profile (Brine)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - GHG (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Details of archaeological sites (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - layout of the desalination plant
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - CRVA report (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - IPS site layout and marine works
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Noise level
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Process flow diagrams
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Land Acquisition Resettlement Policy Framework (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - First disclosure session
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Scoping session details
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - ESMP (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Second disclosure session
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Trihalomethanes and Residual Chlorine Analysis (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Brine discharge risk assessment (Arabic version)

Inside the project

How and Why

Sourcing water responsibly from the Red Sea to Amman

Why

  • Climate change has led to a significant reduction in rainfall in Jordan
  • The country’s population has grown rapidly over the past decade, to 11 million in 2022 from 7 million in 2011, mainly due to refugees
  • Water is not reaching its intended destination because of leaks, theft, or other reasons

How

  • Water will be taken from the Red Sea
  • It will be desalinated and pumped 420 kilometres north to the capital Amman and its surrounding area
  • Seawater is retrieved without destroying marine life. No chemicals used in the desalination process will be ejected back into the sea
  • The project provides 300 million cubic metres of water every year, equal to the water use of about 4 million people

Sectors & Countries

Jordan

Impact

A reliable water source for Jordan’s north

  • The project provides 300 million cubic metres of water every year, equal to the water use of about 4 million people
  • Solar energy will be used to power the plant and to pump water
  • Photovoltaic fields will be set up without damaging nature reserves or disrupting the flight path of the 500 million birds that migrate through Jordan every year
This project is really transformational for people in Jordan
Souad Farsi

EIB’s representative to Jordan

PLAY VIDEO

3:26

custom-preview

Story

Environmental and social impact assessment

The consultant hired to perform the assessment needed to hire boats and divers and to conduct surveys over several seasons
Harald Schölzel

lead water expert in the EIB’s water security and resilience division

Shutterstock

Many Jordanians do not have regular access to water which is why they keep water tanks on their roofs for when the main supply runs out. The Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project will change this by the end of 2028. It will take water from the Red Sea at the Gulf of Aqaba in the south, desalinate it, and channel it 420 kilometres north to the capital Amman and its surrounding area, supplying a desperately needed 300 million cubic metres of water a year, which is equivalent to the water demands of about 4 million people.

Limiting the environmental impact

Desalinating water and transporting it across the country is an environmental challenge. Seawater will be drawn in at a depth, with limited velocity, and over a large surface so that no marine life will be harmed. A wastewater treatment plant will be incorporated into the desalination plant to ensure that no chemicals will be released into the sea. Solar energy will power the project. Photovoltaic fields will be set up without damaging nature reserves or disrupting the flight path of the 500 million birds that migrate through Jordan every year.

Being the climate bank, we discussed with the government the optimal solutions for the power supply to the project, since Jordan has ample renewable energy resources, especially for solar power
Alexander Abdel Gawad

loan office with EIB Global, the bank’s development arm.

Financing the Aqaba-Amman desalination project

©S B/Unsplash

The European Investment Bank’s involvement in the project started early on. Jordan had begun planning a new desalination plant, and in 2019 asked the EU bank to conduct an environmental and social impact assessment to help define long-term, best practice, environmentally sustainable solutions to the water shortage. The project’s cost was estimated at around €2.7 billion and is set out to create 4 000 jobs during the construction phase. The Jordanian government hopes to deliver desalinated water to the Amman area before the end of 2028.

Emissions will be only 3.2 kg of CO2 per cubic metre of desalinated water

Related media

19 August 2022

Infrastructure Solutions: No wastewater to waste

Wastewater a highly valuable source of water, nutrients and energy. But more than 80% of it is wasted. We need make wastewater resource recovery a priority.
Infrastructure Water Wastewater Water, wastewater management Circular economy Germany Israel Belgium Singapore Namibia European Union Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment Energy
12 June 2020

Development Solutions: Creative flow

Water engineers in Africa face unique puzzles for each project. Here are some creative development solutions designed to meet Africa’s water needs and build its long-term independence
Infrastructure Water Water, wastewater management Development solutions Uganda Tanzania Sub-Saharan Africa Infrastructure Global development Climate and environment
Links
Data sheet
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Summary sheet
AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Annexes
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE- Environmental and Social Impact Assessment report
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - IPS to SWRO conveyance profile (Sea Water)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Baseline survey and laboratory analysis (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - SWRO to IPS conveyance profile (Brine)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - GHG (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Details of archaeological sites (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - layout of the desalination plant
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - CRVA report (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - IPS site layout and marine works
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Noise level
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Process flow diagrams
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Land Acquisition Resettlement Policy Framework (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - First disclosure session
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Scoping session details
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - ESMP (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Second disclosure session
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Trihalomethanes and Residual Chlorine Analysis (Arabic version)
Related public register
21/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AQABA-AMMAN WATER DESALINATION & CONVEYANCE - Brine discharge risk assessment (Arabic version)
Related press
Jordan and EIB sign €200 million loan for Aqaba Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project
Related story
A gateway to partnership

Related projects and stories
28 July 2025

EIB Group opens country office in Belgium to support strategic investments in Belgian economy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has opened a country office in Belgium, dedicated to sustaining strategic financing and sustainable growth in the country as a boost to the potential of the vibrant, dynamic and highly innovative Belgian business environment. The new office will be hosted in the Group’s Permanent EU Representation in Brussels and led by Torsten Brand, a dual Belgian-German national who has worked at the EIB for the past decade. The step by the Luxembourg-based EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), underscores its commitment to supporting the Belgian economy and deepening engagement with local businesses and the public sector.

Belgium European Union
24 July 2025

Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
21 July 2025

Where will we live? The urgent need for affordable housing in Estonia

The European Investment Bank is helping Estonia build and renovate homes so that families, workers, and communities can have affordable places to live.

Urban development Interviews Climate change Climate Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Estonia European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications