Putting an end to chick culling

The operation is covered by the Areas Eligible for Financing of "Research, Development and Innovation'' and "Sustainable Bioeconomy, under Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation.





The operation finances In Ovo's RDI programme and technology scale-up in the field of animal welfare for laying hens. The project will be developed in The Netherlands and take place between 2023-2026 and aims at ending the culling of male chicks while also improving health monitoring and general wellbeing of producing animals.





In line with the EU policy objectives of the Farm-to-Fork strategy, the project addresses the market failure of sub-optimal delivery of animal welfare by competitive markets, while generating positive externalities with clear impacts on climate change mitigation.





EIB's involvement further represents a signalling effect on the soundness, quality and impact expected from the project, that will facilitate the crowding-in of financing from other sources used by the company.





The level of risk of this operation is expected to be in excess of the risk capacity the EIB could take under its own risk. Therefore, this operation could not be executed without the thematic guarantee cover provided by InvestEU under the thematic Green Transition financial product







