IN OVO (IEU GT)

Putting an end to chick culling

A Dutch company’s technology addresses the ethical and practical challenges of breeding layer hens

Status
First signature
Signed
18/08/2023
Amount
EUR 12,500,000
Countries
The Netherlands
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 12,500,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 12,500,000
Signature date(s)
18/08/2023 : € 12,500,000
Summary sheet

Release date
4 May 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/08/2023
20220702
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IN OVO (IEU GT)
IN OVO HOLDING BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 94 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the (i) RDI activities related to development of processes, equipment and technology for the poultry sector, focusing mainly on the health and performance of eggs and chicks during incubation and breeding, and (ii) the commercialisation of their innovative equipment to the early adopters.

The operation aims at financing the development, improvement and early adoption of equipment and technology that (i) identify the sex of an egg to avoid having to cull the chick; (ii) monitor the eggs and the chicks' health during the incubation and breeding processes to improve overall quality and avoid unnecessary waste; (iii) screen eggs for biomarkers related to health or performance issues. Finally, part of the loan will be dedicated to research and development activities related to technologies that provide stimulants for natural behaviour and reduce stress. The activities will be carried out predominantly in the Netherlands between 2023 and 2026.

Additionality and Impact

The operation is covered by the Areas Eligible for Financing of "Research, Development and Innovation'' and "Sustainable Bioeconomy, under Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation.


The operation finances In Ovo's RDI programme and technology scale-up in the field of animal welfare for laying hens. The project will be developed in The Netherlands and take place between 2023-2026 and aims at ending the culling of male chicks while also improving health monitoring and general wellbeing of producing animals.


In line with the EU policy objectives of the Farm-to-Fork strategy, the project addresses the market failure of sub-optimal delivery of animal welfare by competitive markets, while generating positive externalities with clear impacts on climate change mitigation.


EIB's involvement further represents a signalling effect on the soundness, quality and impact expected from the project, that will facilitate the crowding-in of financing from other sources used by the company.


The level of risk of this operation is expected to be in excess of the risk capacity the EIB could take under its own risk. Therefore, this operation could not be executed without the thematic guarantee cover provided by InvestEU under the thematic Green Transition financial product



Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. It is anticipated that the project will not have any adverse effects on the climate and environment. Moreover, the RDI activities included in the project are expected to have positive outcomes in terms of social and environmental improvements including on enabling animal welfare, lower energy consumption at hatcheries, and reduced use of resources.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

The project is expected to have a considerable impact in developing solutions to end the routine culling of male chicks, to improve animal welfare and health, to increase productivity and traceability of the poultry sector, all while decreasing waste along the value chain.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
8 August 2023
18 August 2023
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IN OVO (IEU GT)
Publication Date
22 Aug 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168005467
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220702
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
Inside the project

How and Why

In Ovo’s cutting-edge solution

Why

  • 6.5 billion male chicks are culled globally each year, usually when they are barely a day old
  • Egg producers lack an efficient and cost-effective way to determine the sex of embryos before they hatch
  • The Ella machine developed by In Ovo can determine the sex of fertilised chick eggs in about one minute
  • By sorting the eggs early, hatcheries avoid having to dispose of male chicks directly after they hatch

How

  • The Ella machine examines fertilised eggs as they move along a conveyor belt
  • The machine punches a hole in the egg to remove a small amount of liquid from the sac where the embryo deposits waste
  • That waste is then analysed to determine the sex
  • Eggs are then sorted by sex

Sectors & Countries

The Netherlands The Netherlands Global development Agriculture and bioeconomy

Impact

Good for animals and sustainability

  • By identifying male embryos early, hatcheries can avoid culling male chicks right after they hatch, a practice that has been banned in some countries
  • Hatcheries do not have to incubate the male embryos, reducing energy consumption, space requirements and manpower
  • In Ovo’s technology contributes to a more sustainable poultry industry by minimising waste and optimising resources

330

million

male chicks are killed each year in the European Union

Play video

1:14

custom-preview

Story

Ground-breaking technology with a big impact

I almost felt by intuition that this could be pretty big. It was something I could spend a lot of time on, trying to solve the issue.
Wouter Bruins

co-founder, In Ovo

An estimated 6.5 billion male chicks are culled globally each year simply because they do not lay eggs. Poultry producers lacked a cost-efficient way to determine an embryo’s sex, which meant they had to incubate the eggs until they hatched. Because male laying hens are too small to eat, most were killed soon after emerging from their eggs.

In Ovo has a ground-breaking solution. Their Ella machine determines the sex of a chick on the ninth day of incubation, long before it hatches. That enables poultry producers to only raise female laying hens.

In Ovo successfully tested the first Ella machine in 2020, allowing 300 000 chicks to hatch without a single male being killed. Now, they are scaling up their efforts. By the end of 2024, they plan to have 10 machines running in egg producers’ hatcheries.
The question is, can you find a solution that farmers are willing to implement? I think they might have cracked the problem.
Céline Rottier

loan officer, European Investment Bank

Related media

18 March 2022

Sprouting wings

The Zalar Holding Group has embarked on an ambitious development strategy aimed at industrial integration across the entire value chain of the poultry sector. Zalar is the leading player in the sector in Morocco and is now an agribusiness leader that is developing internationally.
SMEs Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy
8 June 2023

Algae-powered crops

Company grows microalgae to replace chemical fertilisers and pesticides in agriculture
Spain European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
27 October 2023

From salty to sweet

Start-up creates a unique system to turn saltwater into drinkable water using a solar-powered thermal desalination to tackle water scarcity kin the Middle East
Oceans Institutional Environment EIB Institute Water, wastewater management Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
Related projects and stories
19 December 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 December 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 December 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

