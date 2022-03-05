TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Reference: 20220305

Release date: 9 June 2022

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

Programme loan for Thematic Finance (Debt Type Operations and Equity Type Operations) under InvestEU with eligibility under the sub-set of the Main Policy Priority Areas (MPPA) for SIW General Debt or Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW) General Debt as defined in Article 5 of Schedule A.2.1 Green Transition, including: 1.1 Sustainable Investments; 1.2 Future technologies; and 1.3 Areas of strategic importance.

Additionality and Impact

The programme loan concerns the investments that will support the Green Transition of the EU as defined in Invest EU Thematic Green Transition. More specifically in the fields of: a) Research, development and innovation, b) The development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities, c) The development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies, d) Environment and resources, e) The development of digital connectivity infrastructure, f) The development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services, g) Financial support to entities employing up to 499 employees, with a particular focus on SMEs, and small mid-cap companies, h) The rehabilitation of industrial sites and the restoration of such sites for sustainable use, i) Sustainable agriculture, forestry, fishery, aquaculture and other elements of the wider sustainable bioeconomy, j) The development of the defence industry, k) Space, in particular in relation to the development of the space sector in line with the objectives of the Space Strategy for Europe, l) Seas and oceans, through the development of projects and enterprises in the area of the blue economy and the Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles.

The EIB financing supports investments addressing the market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative and still market-entry stage technologies, and those associated with positive environmental and knowledge externalities generation. All investments in the programme loan are expected to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective (80% of total project cost estimated).





The sub-projects to be financed under this programme loan will help the promoters to implement long-term innovation and commercialisation strategies usually entailing high investment risks. The financing will enhance the promoters' technology edge and capabilities, and support the development and deployment of new technologies and innovative, higher value-added products and services leading to long-term sustainable growth and profitability.





The financing structure under this programme loan is designed to address high-risk investments that are requiring long-term capital, so the EIB is additional in terms of both maturity and volume. A similar long-term financing structure is not available from other market players at comparable terms and/or within the same crucial timeframe. The EIB's expertise is pivotal in such transactions as they involve a highly customised structuring component, a key element of this innovative financing, and frequent monitoring to ensure consistency with policy objectives and implementation milestones.

Objectives

Programme Loan under InvestEU SIW RIDW Green Transition aiming at providing venture debt and debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Transport - Transportation and storage

Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1000 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 13/07/2022