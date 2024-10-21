TRAILER DYNAMICS (IEU GT2)

Release date: 21 October 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryTRAILER DYNAMICS GMBH
Location
Description
The project will support the company's investments in electric trailer technology and production capacity in Germany over the next 3 years (2025-2027).
Objectives
The aim is to contribute to speed up electrification of road freight transport in Europe. Hence, the project supports a wide range of EU policies and contributes to the European decarbonisation objectives.
Sector(s)
- Services - Transportation and storage
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 78 million
Environmental aspects
The project also covers components of technology development, production scale-up costs including industrialisation, equipment and materials. Project components do not fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment.
Procurement
The Borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).