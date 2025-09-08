How businesses go green

“We're here to help companies invest in their future and grow with confidence. That means more jobs, stronger communities, and a healthier economy in North Macedonia.”
EUR 100 million credit line to the Development Bank of North Macedonia (DBNM) to address liquidity and investment needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Republic of North Macedonia. The facility targets at least 30% Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) projects, with particular focus on energy efficiency interventions.
The operation is a multi-objective credit line to the Development Bank of North Macedonia (DBNM) to provide SMEs, mid-caps and other entities in the country with affordable, long-term liquidity support to meet their working capital and investment needs. At least 30% of the EIB credit line will go towards Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) investments, to help local businesses meet their green ambitions, notably on (but not limited to) Energy Efficiency interventions. A technical assistance facility will support DBNM and local intermediaries with origination efforts, implementation of CA&ES requirements and potentially development of new products, Credit and Risk Management policies and best practices.
The operation is a EUR 100m loan to the Development Bank of North Macedonia (DBNM) to provide SMEs, Mid-Caps and other eligible entities in the country with affordable, long-term liquidity. Access to finance remains an issue in North Macedonia with as much as 40% of SMEs in need of a loan being credit constrained. The economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine has put a further strain on businesses and supply chains. The operation forms part of a set of measures put forth by the Government in response of the economic and energy crises. Indeed, at least 30% of the credit line will go towards Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) investments, to help local businesses meet their green ambitions. The facility will be implemented by the DBNM, a longstanding partner of the EIB in North Macedonia, via agreements with local commercial banks. A technical assistance facility will support our partners with origination efforts, implementation of CA&ES requirements and implementation of new green policies and practices.
The operation is in line with EU and national strategies, notably the Economic Reform Programme 2022-2024, the Economic and Investment Plan and the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans. The operation also supports various Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG8, SDG9 and SDG13.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation and standards, as appropriate.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Smart advice and favourable loan terms
- Small companies want to modernise and lower their emissions
- These changes help companies become more competitive at home and abroad, meet the requirements of EU value chains and build resilience to global warming
- Companies save money when they cut energy consumption
- The loan programme offers advice and concessional loans on favourable financial terms
- Implemented with help from the national government, the Development Bank of North Macedonia and local banks – a longstanding and successful EIB partnership model.
- Technical assistance helps banks and companies to identify suitable green projects
“By empowering small companies to invest in cleaner technologies and processes, we are fostering innovation and moving closer to a low-carbon, resilient economy.”
