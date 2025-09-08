Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

DBNM LOAN FOR SMES MID-CAPS AND GREEN TRANSITION

How businesses go green

EIB green financing helps banks and businesses in North Macedonia make climate-friendly investments

Status
First signature
Signed
24/07/2023
Amount
EUR 100,000,000
Countries
North Macedonia
Sector(s)
Credit lines
See more

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
North Macedonia : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2023 : € 100,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
DBNM LOAN FOR SMES MID-CAPS AND GREEN TRANSITION
Other links
Summary sheet
DBNM LOAN FOR SMES MID-CAPS AND GREEN TRANSITION
Related story
Smart factories and a cleaner future

Summary sheet

Release date
31 August 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2023
20220407
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DBNM LOAN FOR SMES MID-CAPS AND GREEN TRANSITION
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),DEVELOPMENT BANK OF NORTH MACEDONIA JSC SKOPJE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EUR 100 million credit line to the Development Bank of North Macedonia (DBNM) to address liquidity and investment needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Republic of North Macedonia. The facility targets at least 30% Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) projects, with particular focus on energy efficiency interventions.

The operation is a multi-objective credit line to the Development Bank of North Macedonia (DBNM) to provide SMEs, mid-caps and other entities in the country with affordable, long-term liquidity support to meet their working capital and investment needs. At least 30% of the EIB credit line will go towards Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) investments, to help local businesses meet their green ambitions, notably on (but not limited to) Energy Efficiency interventions. A technical assistance facility will support DBNM and local intermediaries with origination efforts, implementation of CA&ES requirements and potentially development of new products, Credit and Risk Management policies and best practices.

Additionality and Impact

The operation is a EUR 100m loan to the Development Bank of North Macedonia (DBNM) to provide SMEs, Mid-Caps and other eligible entities in the country with affordable, long-term liquidity. Access to finance remains an issue in North Macedonia with as much as 40% of SMEs in need of a loan being credit constrained. The economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine has put a further strain on businesses and supply chains. The operation forms part of a set of measures put forth by the Government in response of the economic and energy crises. Indeed, at least 30% of the credit line will go towards Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) investments, to help local businesses meet their green ambitions. The facility will be implemented by the DBNM, a longstanding partner of the EIB in North Macedonia, via agreements with local commercial banks. A technical assistance facility will support our partners with origination efforts, implementation of CA&ES requirements and implementation of new green policies and practices.

The operation is in line with EU and national strategies, notably the Economic Reform Programme 2022-2024, the Economic and Investment Plan and the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans. The operation also supports various Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG8, SDG9 and SDG13.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation and standards, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation and standards, as appropriate.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Link to source
Summary sheet
DBNM LOAN FOR SMES MID-CAPS AND GREEN TRANSITION
Other links
Data sheet
DBNM LOAN FOR SMES MID-CAPS AND GREEN TRANSITION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Smart factories and a cleaner future
Other links
Data sheet
DBNM LOAN FOR SMES MID-CAPS AND GREEN TRANSITION
Summary sheet
DBNM LOAN FOR SMES MID-CAPS AND GREEN TRANSITION

Inside the project

How and Why

Smart advice and favourable loan terms

Why

  • Small companies want to modernise and lower their emissions
  • These changes help companies become more competitive at home and abroad, meet the requirements of EU value chains and build resilience to global warming
  • Companies save money when they cut energy consumption

How

  • The loan programme offers advice and concessional loans on favourable financial terms
  • Implemented with help from the national government, the Development Bank of North Macedonia and local banks – a longstanding and successful EIB partnership model.
  • Technical assistance helps banks and companies to identify suitable green projects

Sectors & Countries

North Macedonia North Macedonia

Impact

Growing sustainably and with confidence

  • The loan to the Development Bank of North Macedonia helps many companies that have been hurt by economic difficulties and higher energy prices related to the war in Ukraine
  • A technical assistance element of the loan helps companies meet latest decarbonisation standards and EU carbon border adjustment mechanism requirements
  • The credit line has supported around 60 green investments among small businesses, including 52 renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 104.75 MW.
“We're here to help companies invest in their future and grow with confidence. That means more jobs, stronger communities, and a healthier economy in North Macedonia.”
Björn Gabriel

EIB representative to North Macedonia

PLAY VIDEO

2:52

custom-preview

Story

Food for thought

"By adding solar panels to the company’s roofs, we can generate clean energy and significantly reduce our dependence on fossil fuels."
Ivan Stezoski

financial manager at Vitaminka

As energy prices rise and environmental regulations tighten, food producers are under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and become more efficient. For companies in the Western Balkans, where energy infrastructure is often outdated and sustainability standards are unpredictable, the challenge is particularly acute.

Vitaminka, a leading food manufacturer based in Prilep, has invested €1.65 million in rooftop solar panels and automated production systems, supported by an EIB credit line. The solar panels cut energy consumption by 35%. The automated packaging lines improved production speed and workplace efficiency. This work helps the company meet international environmental standards and improves its ability to compete globally.

Promovens
“By empowering small companies to invest in cleaner technologies and processes, we are fostering innovation and moving closer to a low-carbon, resilient economy.”
Aleksandar Stanojkovski

head of lending at the Development Bank of North Macedonia

Car parts company shifts gears

As the automotive industry undergoes a significant transformation driven by technological advancements, stricter environmental regulations and shifting market demands, many companies in the sector are embracing more innovation and sustainability.

LTH Learnica, one of North Macedonia’s leading automotive parts manufacturers, is stepping up its efforts towards decarbonisation. Based in Ohrid, the company specialises in high-precision aluminium diecasting and supplies major global clients. With a €1.5 million EIB-backed investment, the company automated its production processes, cutting energy costs and making the workforce more efficient.

Promovens
"We transformed three workstations into a single robot-automated centre, improving the manufacturing process and accelerating production."
Nataša Jovčeska

general manager at LTH Learnica

Related media

8 September 2025

Kiro Dandaro – Printing house improves packaging thanks to EIB financing

Discover how Kiro Dandaro in North Macedonia upgrades printing with EIB support, boosting productivity, improving conditions and cutting energy use.
North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
8 September 2025

Hotel Pamela – Expanding modern hospitality offer in Negotino

Discover how Hotel Pamela & Señor Truco in North Macedonia modernise hospitality with EIB support, improving energy use and guest comfort.
North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
8 September 2025

Dema Stil – Toy manufacturer from Kriva Palanka reduces energy consumption

Discover how Dema Stil in North Macedonia upgrades machinery with EIB support, raising output 50% and reducing energy use.
North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
8 September 2025

Otpad Ohrid: Wastemill company from Ohrid increasing its recycling capacity thanks to new machinery

Discover how Otpad Ohrid in North Macedonia expands recycling with EIB support, boosting sustainability, safety and productivity.
North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
8 September 2025

Dental Kraft – Dental office and laboratory from Skopje gets sophisticated prosthetics equipment

Discover more about Dental Kraft in North Macedonia, modernising with EIB support to improve diagnostics, treatment speed and care.
North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
Links
Data sheet
DBNM LOAN FOR SMES MID-CAPS AND GREEN TRANSITION
Summary sheet
DBNM LOAN FOR SMES MID-CAPS AND GREEN TRANSITION
Related story
Smart factories and a cleaner future

Related projects and stories
11 December 2023

Cleaner water for Skopje

EU support for construction of the largest wastewater treatment plant in North Macedonia to improve water quality and cut pollution in the Vardar River

Water, wastewater management North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment
31 January 2024

Rail renaissance in North Macedonia

A rail link to the Bulgaria border boosts North Macedonia’s economy and keeps it on track for EU accession

Infrastructure Railways Transport Western Balkans Bulgaria North Macedonia European Union EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
22 October 2024

A facility for fairness

Innovative credit for SMEs backs jobs for women, youth and other vulnerable social groups in the Serbia

Institutional Social sustainability SMEs Partners Economic resilience Diversity and gender Migration Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications