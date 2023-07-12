Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY

French gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries

Startup Verkor is building a gigafactory in Dunkirk to mass-produce battery cells for 300 000 electric cars each year

Status
First signature
Signed
21/03/2024
Amount
EUR 334,505,608.13
Countries
France
Sector(s)
Industry
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 334,505,608.13
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 334,505,608.13
Industry : € 334,505,608.13
Signature date(s)
28/11/2024 : € 21,408,098.38
23/07/2024 : € 43,097,509.75
21/03/2024 : € 270,000,000
Data sheet
VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Summary sheet
VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Summary sheet

Release date
24 November 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/03/2024
20220713
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
VERKOR SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1941 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design, construction and operation of a 16 GWh electric vehicles battery cell manufacturing plant in Dunkirk.

The production of advanced high-tech lithium-ion electrodes and battery cells will contribute to develop a European battery industry. The aim is to cater for the transition to e-mobility by supplying the growing demand in the EU for Battery Electric Vehicles with cutting-edge battery cells.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is eligible under the Bank's policy objective "Research, innovation and digital" of the Public Policy Goal "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" as it concerns the implementation of an innovative advanced manufacturing technology in Europe for the production of cutting-edge Li-ion battery cells.


The Project contributes to the development of the EU-based battery industry, for which it can be considered an enabler. The project caters for the transition to e-mobility by supplying the growing demand in Europe for EV Batteries with cutting-edge battery cells, thereby supporting the competitiveness of the EU automotive industry.


Due to its enabling character for the transition to e-mobility the Project fully contributes to Climate Action (mitigation) objective. It meets the objectives of the Green Deal Industrial Plan proposed by the European Commission.


The Project is located in a Cohesion Region and a Just Transition Mechanism territory, where it will create significant long-term skilled employment. The knowledge spill overs in the region and Europe at large are related to the development cooperation with the automotive OEM, the equipment suppliers, the EPC constructor for the development and construction of the specialised building (clean room, utilities), and with regional technical schools for the up/re-skilling of the labour force. It therefore contributes in full to Economic and Social Cohesion objective.


The eligible area of the operation as per Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation and the Investment Guidelines is Environment and resources, in particular with respect to the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries and the substantial reduction of emissions in such industries, including the demonstration of innovative low-emission technologies and their deployment.


Europe must master the de-carbonisation of its transport sector. This passes through the transformation of its automotive industry from supplying vehicles running on carbon fuels to vehicles running on electricity. This, in turn, requires the build-up of a European battery industry. Europe lags in the industrialisation of battery technologies and the related know-how. 


The Project addresses these failures.

The Project:

(a) has the nature of a public good for that the operator or company cannot capture sufficient financial benefits (knowledge dissemination through technology transfer and education and skills of the local labour, and a lasting specialised infrastructure being made available at no or negligible cost ? both in a Cohesion Region; support to EU-based automotive industry in its transition to e-mobility);

(b) generates externalities which the operator or company fails to internalise, such as climate mitigation.


The financing also addresses the market failure of insufficient investment in a transition region, thus supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.


The Project's external benefits are potentially high as it contributes to the establishment of an industrial value chain in Europe of a competitive battery technology. The Project will lead to important knowledge development and transfer to Europe. It will deploy advanced manufacturing activities and related jobs in Europe. The Project will furthermore help create the conditions for the deployment of e-mobility, and the development of a cleaner and more sustainable transport system in Europe and lead to lower emissions of pollutants (health benefits) and CO2 (climate benefits) on the roads.


The proposed non-recourse structure is innovative for this type of Project, traditionally financed through corporate loans by commercial banks at sponsors' level. EIB's capability to appraise and structure the Project with unmatched terms and conditions on the commercial market would bring significant added value to the Promoter. EIB will not only close a large financing gap but also crowd in other financiers. The increased risk profile of the loan beyond what the Bank traditionally regards as acceptable, can be considered thanks to InvestEU protection.


Considering the above, the Project will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns.


The operation would not be carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns capital investments for the production of lithium-ion electrodes and battery cells, falling under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 July 2023
21 March 2024
Summary sheet
News & Stories

Inside the project

How and Why

Verkor electric vehicle battery gigafactory

Why

  • Cars and vans in the European Union must be zero emissions by 2035
  • Supports an innovative European startup
  • Contributes to Europe’s global competitive position in a key sector
  • Creates jobs in northern France

How

  • Battery cells for 300 000 electric vehicles a year
  • More electric vehicles means fewer polluting fuel-run vehicles
  • Facilitates the green transition of the European automotive sector

Sectors & Countries

France France Digitalisation and technological innovation

Impact

Local production lowers costs

  • 16 GWh of battery cells annually by 2025, enough to power 300 000 electric vehicles
  • Local cell manufacturing will lower cost of batteries and vehicles
  • Advanced manufacturing processes will reduce carbon emissions
  • Europe will be more competitive in the global battery market
Batteries account for between 30% and 50% of the cost of electric vehicles
Europe needs to dramatically increase its battery production capacity by 2030 to meet its emissions reduction goal

Play video

2:53

custom-preview

Story

Exactly what needs to be done for Europe

Verkor
"Our lithium supply will come from Europe. We’ll have some nickel supply in Europe and some cobalt supply from Morocco."
Benoît Lemaignan

Cofounder and chief executive officer, Verkor

Benoît Lemaignan had an epiphany in the autumn of 2018. Just starting out as an investment manager at Meridiam, he received a pitch from Northvolt, a Swedish company seeking billions of euros to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

“Wow, these guys are a little bit crazy,” Lemaignan thought. “But this is exactly what needs to be done for Europe.”

That moment planted the seed for Verkor. Lemaignan and five others founded the French battery cell manufacturer in July 2020. The company grew very fast and attracted talents for their technical team from all over the world.

Verkor is the third European battery manufacturer to build a gigafactory (though there are other gigafactories in Europe that are owned by Asian companies). 

The gigafactory’s location near Dunkirk port in northern France will facilitate the import of raw materials and the export of finished products to the factories of the French carmaker Renault.

The project is also expected to create 1 500 to 2 000 jobs in Dunkirk by 2030.

Verkor

“This operation checks all the right boxes. It’s an innovative European startup, it facilitates the green transition of the European automotive sector and it contributes to Europe’s global competitive position in a key sector.”
Olivier Kueny

loan officer, European Investment Bank

Related media

28 November 2023

Charging up France

A gigafactory for lithium-ion batteries in France create jobs and boost the European battery industry to drive cleaner mobility
Transport InvestEU France European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
28 February 2018

A jolt of green energy for Europe

The Northvolt lithium-ion battery plant in Sweden will help Europe cut its oil dependence and its reliance on imported batteries
Venture capital & equity Venture capital Transport Venture debt Circular economy Sweden European Union Innovation Climate Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
30 November 2020

When the winds don’t blow

Two innovative Swedish battery companies aim to supply clean energy in the home and for your car, even when the sun’s not shining and the wind’s not blowing
Venture capital & equity Venture capital Transport Venture debt Sweden European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
